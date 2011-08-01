Pictures of the month: July

Deaf-blind Ines Garcia (in red) showers with the help of her caregiver Nicolas Martin, before heading to the swimming pool in Santa Angela de la Cruz centre in Salteras, near Seville June 3, 2011. Ines, 23, is blind and has only residual hearing. Her only way to communicate with the outside world is through touch, which she learns with the help of staff from the Santa Angela de la Cruz center. The center is the only specialized home in Spain for deaf and blind adults - of which there are more than 6,000 in the country -- and it has opened its doors in the middle of one of the country's worst economic crises, providing day care for some clients, and a residence for others. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo