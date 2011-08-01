Pictures of the month: July
An internally displaced Afghan man talks from a small window at a refugee camp in Kabul July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. Since drought gripped the Horn of Africa, and especially since famine was declared in parts of Somalia, the international aid industry has swept in and out of refugee camps and remote hamlets in branded planes and snaking lines of white 4x4s. This humanitarian, diplomatic and media circus is necessary every time...more
An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a cow in Wajir near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. Since drought gripped the Horn of Africa, and especially since famine was declared in parts of Somalia, the international aid industry has swept in and out of refugee camps and remote hamlets in branded planes and snaking lines of white 4x4s. This humanitarian, diplomatic and media circus is necessary every time people go hungry in Africa, analysts say, because governments - both African and foreign - rarely respond early enough to looming catastrophes. Combine that with an often simplistic explanation of the causes of famine, and a growing band of aid critics say parts of Africa are doomed to a never-ending cycle of ignored early warnings, media appeals and emergency U.N. feeding - rather than a transition to lasting self-sufficiency. REUTERS/Barry Malone
A rebel fighter runs during a shootout with forces loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi on the outskirts of Al-Briqa, west of Ajdabiyah, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An injured woman is helped by a man at the scene of a powerful explosion that rocked central Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Morten Holm/Scanpix
A boy cries as a coach instructs him to swim during a diving training session at a training center in Beijing July 27, 2011. Some 15 children, aged 5 to 12 are training at the center of China's State Physical Training Administration as amateur divers during their summer vacation. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Colombia's team performs during the preliminary round of the synchronized swimming team technical event at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A student wearing a pink dress enters a classroom through a miniature door constructed specially for children at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. Almost every part of the school premises is made out of recycled material, including roofs made out of old hoardings, walls built from plastic bottles and hand-stitched uniforms made out of eco-friendly 'khadi', or handspun, cloth....more
A student wearing a pink dress enters a classroom through a miniature door constructed specially for children at the Aman Setu school in Pune, about 190km (118 miles) from Mumbai, July 20, 2011. Almost every part of the school premises is made out of recycled material, including roofs made out of old hoardings, walls built from plastic bottles and hand-stitched uniforms made out of eco-friendly 'khadi', or handspun, cloth. Consisting of just two one-storeyed structures which house four classrooms, students at Aman Setu, which means bridge of peace, sit on rattan mats on a cowdung-plastered floor, use text books handed down from other students and grow their own vegetables in a small garden. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A student raises his arms in the midst of tear gas during a rally in Santiago July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A villager wearing a clown mask and armed with a shotgun stands at the entrance of the village El Aguacate, on the outskirts of Guatemala City July 11, 2011. Citizens of El Aguacate are blaming a local poultry farmer for a fly plague caused by unsanitary conditions of the farm. The villagers have formed a militia to defend themselves as they claim to have received death threats from the poultry farmer, according to one of the...more
A villager wearing a clown mask and armed with a shotgun stands at the entrance of the village El Aguacate, on the outskirts of Guatemala City July 11, 2011. Citizens of El Aguacate are blaming a local poultry farmer for a fly plague caused by unsanitary conditions of the farm. The villagers have formed a militia to defend themselves as they claim to have received death threats from the poultry farmer, according to one of the protesters. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man looks at the graves prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 10, 2011. The bodies of the recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves, in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Marko...more
A man looks at the graves prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 10, 2011. The bodies of the recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves, in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Men weep while listening to the funeral of Leibby Kletzky outside a synagogue in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 13, 2011. A Brooklyn man was under arrest after the dismembered remains of Kletzky, who had gotten lost two days earlier walking home from camp, were found in the man's freezer and a trash container, police said. Kletzky, 8, was supposed to meet his family on his walk home from day camp in Brooklyn's Borough Park...more
Men weep while listening to the funeral of Leibby Kletzky outside a synagogue in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 13, 2011. A Brooklyn man was under arrest after the dismembered remains of Kletzky, who had gotten lost two days earlier walking home from camp, were found in the man's freezer and a trash container, police said. Kletzky, 8, was supposed to meet his family on his walk home from day camp in Brooklyn's Borough Park neighborhood but never arrived, police said. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man soaks his feet in a fountain while reading a magazine on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on a warm summer afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Casey Anthony (C) reacts with her defense team following her acquittal on first degree murder charges of her daughter Caylee at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Florida July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool
A reveller falls next to a steer during the first bull run of the famous running of the bulls San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An Afghan national army soldier fires a rocket propelled grenade during a fire fight between Taliban fighters and Afghan and U.S. soldiers from Alpha company, 2nd battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment from Combat Outpost Pirtle King in Kunar province, Afghanistan, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Mexican soldier carries bundles of marijuana toward a bonfire for incineration during the destruction of a plantation in San Quintin, about 350 km (217 miles) away from Tijuana, July 15, 2011. Mexican soldiers destroyed the biggest plantation of marijuana discovered in a remote desert surrounded by cactuses, local media reported. Soldiers patrolling the area found 300 acres (121 hectares) of pot plants being tended by dozens of...more
A Mexican soldier carries bundles of marijuana toward a bonfire for incineration during the destruction of a plantation in San Quintin, about 350 km (217 miles) away from Tijuana, July 15, 2011. Mexican soldiers destroyed the biggest plantation of marijuana discovered in a remote desert surrounded by cactuses, local media reported. Soldiers patrolling the area found 300 acres (121 hectares) of pot plants being tended by dozens of men, said General Alfonso Duarte. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A policeman stands guard at the site of an explosion in the Zaveri Bazaar, south Mumbai July 13, 2011. Three bombs rocked crowded districts of Mumbai during rush hour, killing at least 20 people in the biggest militant attack on India's financial capital since 2008 assaults blamed on Pakistan-based militants. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Senegalese model Khady Cisse waits backstage before a show during Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal's capital July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A boy reacts in fear as a "Kiliki" lifts up his hat during San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 8, 2011. Enormous puppets accompanied by brass bands parade daily through the city during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Somali men carry a severely malnourished child, under the instruction of a African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) peacekeeper, from a camp for internally displaced people to the peacekeeping operations headquarters where the child was admitted for emergency medical treatment, in this handout photograph provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, in Mogadishu July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN...more
Somali men carry a severely malnourished child, under the instruction of a African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) peacekeeper, from a camp for internally displaced people to the peacekeeping operations headquarters where the child was admitted for emergency medical treatment, in this handout photograph provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, in Mogadishu July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A boy rides on an improvised Banca made of styrofoam as he gets near crashing waves during high tide on a bay of Manila July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man prepares the grave of Hassan al-Hora during his funeral at a cemetery in Sanaa, Yemen, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Romania's national rugby team player Stefan Ciuntu (C) stands in a bin filled with ice during recovery after a training session in Poiana Brasov mountain resort, 175 km north of Bucharest, July 28, 2011. Romania will compete in the Rugby World Cup 2011 held in New Zealand, in Group B with England, Argentina, Scotland and Georgia. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Romania's national rugby team player Stefan Ciuntu (C) stands in a bin filled with ice during recovery after a training session in Poiana Brasov mountain resort, 175 km north of Bucharest, July 28, 2011. Romania will compete in the Rugby World Cup 2011 held in New Zealand, in Group B with England, Argentina, Scotland and Georgia. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Rebel fighters evacuate their injured comrades from the outskirts of Zlitan, near Misrata's western frontline, July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Youths pose near their bonfire in Ballykeel housing estate, in Ballymena, Northern Ireland July 11, 2011. Northern Irish Protestants traditionally light bonfires on the 11th of July to celebrate their culture. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Christian Johnson (L) of Las Vegas, Nevada, chats with his daughter, Allison, as they wait to watch the Space Shuttle Atlantis STS-135 take off near the Visitors Center at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chip Litherland
Children from a Confederate family stay at their tent in the camp during the re-enactment of the Battle of First Manassas/Bull Run in Manassas, Virginia July 23, 2011. The event commemorates the 150th anniversary of the first major conflict of the Civil War. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anton Goncharov of Ukraine competes during the men's 800m freestyle heats at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A boy dressed as a police officer plays with a toy gun during a school parade on a school holiday in Villa El Salvador in Lima July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Children dressed as J.K. Rowling's famous character Harry Potter watch a presentation at the launch of the Harry Potter exhibition in Sydney's Powerhouse Museum July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
An Ultra-Orthodox girl stands in the street during a protest by hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews against the opening of a road on the sabbath in Jerusalem July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldier stands in line during a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony in Juba July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Libyan woman holds up ammunition while learning how to use a weapon from rebel army officers in Benghazi July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A woman splashes water with a container as she performs the Shuigu dance during a cultural festival in Jianhe county, Guizhou province, China, July 6, 2011. The dance, which is also known as the water drum dance, has a history of over 500 years in local Miao villages. . REUTERS/China Daily
A woman splashes water with a container as she performs the Shuigu dance during a cultural festival in Jianhe county, Guizhou province, China, July 6, 2011. The dance, which is also known as the water drum dance, has a history of over 500 years in local Miao villages. . REUTERS/China Daily
A car bomb explodes as a member of a Thai bomb squad checks it in Narathiwat province, south of Bangkok July 1, 2011. The bomb planted by suspected insurgents wounded the squad member, police said. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian sailors take part in an evacuation drill to celebrate Navy day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol July 31, 2011. Sevastopol is headquater to the Russian Black Sea Fleet. REUTERS/Stringer
EDITOR'S NOTE: REUTERS CANNOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY CONTENT OF THE VIDEO FROM WHICH THIS STILL IMAGE WAS TAKEN. A man tries to escape gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in Hama in this still image taken from video July 31, 2011. Syrian army tanks firing shells and machineguns stormed the city of Hama, killing at least 45 civilians in a move to crush demonstrations against President Bashar al-Assad's rule, residents and activists said....more
EDITOR'S NOTE: REUTERS CANNOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY CONTENT OF THE VIDEO FROM WHICH THIS STILL IMAGE WAS TAKEN. A man tries to escape gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in Hama in this still image taken from video July 31, 2011. Syrian army tanks firing shells and machineguns stormed the city of Hama, killing at least 45 civilians in a move to crush demonstrations against President Bashar al-Assad's rule, residents and activists said. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV
Women stand in the desert in Wajir in this recently taken handout photo released on July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jakob Dall/Danish Red Cross/Handout
Palestinian children fly kites on the beach of the northern Gaza Strip during a summer camp organized by the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) July 28, 2011. Some 15,000 children flew kites over the Gaza Strip, claiming a new world record for most kites flown simultaneously and raising cheers in the Palestinian enclave that is more used to poverty and conflict. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children fly kites on the beach of the northern Gaza Strip during a summer camp organized by the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) July 28, 2011. Some 15,000 children flew kites over the Gaza Strip, claiming a new world record for most kites flown simultaneously and raising cheers in the Palestinian enclave that is more used to poverty and conflict. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
Israel's Anastasia Gloushkov performs during the synchronised swimming solo final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Deaf-blind Ines Garcia (in red) showers with the help of her caregiver Nicolas Martin, before heading to the swimming pool in Santa Angela de la Cruz centre in Salteras, near Seville June 3, 2011. Ines, 23, is blind and has only residual hearing. Her only way to communicate with the outside world is through touch, which she learns with the help of staff from the Santa Angela de la Cruz center. The center is the only specialized...more
Deaf-blind Ines Garcia (in red) showers with the help of her caregiver Nicolas Martin, before heading to the swimming pool in Santa Angela de la Cruz centre in Salteras, near Seville June 3, 2011. Ines, 23, is blind and has only residual hearing. Her only way to communicate with the outside world is through touch, which she learns with the help of staff from the Santa Angela de la Cruz center. The center is the only specialized home in Spain for deaf and blind adults - of which there are more than 6,000 in the country -- and it has opened its doors in the middle of one of the country's worst economic crises, providing day care for some clients, and a residence for others. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch some bull riding while wearing western clothing and cowboy hats in Calgary, Alberta July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
U.S. director Woody Allen reacts during the shooting of his next movie "The Bop Decameron" in downtown Rome July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Vacansoleil-DCM rider Johnny Hoogerland of the Netherlands is pictured after crashing during the ninth stage of the Tour de France 2011 cycling race from Issoire to Saint-Flour July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to reporters about her trip to Bagan, at her home in Yangon July 11, 2011. Suu Kyi ventured outside her home city on July 4 to 8, for the first time since her release from house arrest in November, making a low-key visit to the ancient city of Bagan amid tight security. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A reporter leans over the edge of the catwalk during the media preview for the "EdgeWalk" on the CN Tower in Toronto, July 27, 2011. Participants are strapped in to a harness that is attached to a guard rail while walking around the catwalk on the structure 356m (1,168ft) off the ground. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rescue workers inspect a Caribbean Airlines jet after it skidded off the runway at Cheddi Jagan International airport outside Georgetown July 30, 2011. The packed Boeing 737-800 jet carrying 163 people crashed and broke in two as it landed in Guyana at night, injuring dozens of passengers but killing no one. REUTERS/Alvo Salomon
A police detective runs for cover during a police operation to regain control of a jail in Ciudad Juarez July 25, 2011. At least 17 prisoners died in a jail riot, one of them a woman, when inmates from rival gangs staged a gun battle, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Libyan mourners gather around the coffins of eight rebels killed during clashes with loyalist troops the day before in the flashpoint hilltop town of Al-Qawalish, during a funeral in Zintan July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Some of the 16 Albanian miners on a hunger strike since Monday lie on pieces of cardboard and old blankets 1,400 metres below surface, or 260 metres below sea level, in one of the galleries of the Bulqize mine, some 140 km (88 miles) from Tirana July 29, 2011. The hunger strikers stayed close to some machinery to keep warm. They started the hunger strike on Monday on behalf of some 700 miners, who have been striking and shutting...more
Some of the 16 Albanian miners on a hunger strike since Monday lie on pieces of cardboard and old blankets 1,400 metres below surface, or 260 metres below sea level, in one of the galleries of the Bulqize mine, some 140 km (88 miles) from Tirana July 29, 2011. The hunger strikers stayed close to some machinery to keep warm. They started the hunger strike on Monday on behalf of some 700 miners, who have been striking and shutting down the mine since early July, to force their Austrian employer DCM DECOmetal to to meet their demands for a 20 percent pay rise and fresh investment, a union leader said. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Muslim woman attend mass prayer session "Tarawih", which marks the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Markaz Al Islami mosque in Makassar, South Sulawesi July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Yusuf
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez greets supporters while appearing with his daughters Rosa (L) and Maria on a balcony of Miraflores Palace soon after his return to the country from Cuba, where he underwent surgery and treatment for cancer, in Caracas July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds a copy of The Times newspaper as he leaves his home in London July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Newlyweds Prince Albert II of Monaco waves as Princess Charlene rests her head on his shoulder as they stand on the Palace balcony after the civil wedding service in Monaco July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An Afghan boy cools off under a waterfall in the town of Charikar, north of Kabul July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People place flowers in front of Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Nearby buildings are reflected in the windows of the under construction Four World Trade Center tower as work continues on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum and buildings at the World Trade Center site in New York July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Reporters crowd the hallway outside the office of U.S. House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as he meets with fellow Republicans meet about debt ceiling legislation with fellow Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst