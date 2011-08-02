Giffords returns to Washington
Representative Gabrielle Giffords is embraced by colleagues on the floor of the House of Representatives, moments after the House voted to raise the U.S. borrowing limit, on Capitol Hill, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/House TV
Representative Gabrielle Giffords waves to colleagues on the floor of the House of Representatives, moments after the House voted to raise the U.S. borrowing limit, on Capitol Hill, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/House TV
Representative Gabrielle Giffords waves as she stands with colleagues on the floor of the House of Representatives, moments after the House voted to raise the U.S. borrowing limit, on Capitol Hill, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/House TV
Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords during an appearance in Tucson in 2010 and smiling at TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in May 2011. REUTERS/P.K. Weis/SouthwestPhotoBank.com (R frame) and Giffords (L frame) for Congress
NASA Shuttle Commander Mark Kelly sitting at his wife's bedside outside the University Medical Center Tucson, Arizona, on her last full day at UMC, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' office
Representative Gabrielle Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly at their November 2007 wedding. REUTERS/U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' office
Mark Kelly holding his wife's hand at University Medical Center, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' office
Representative Gabrielle Giffords in an undated photo. REUTERS/Giffords for Congress/File
Representative Gabrielle Giffords on Capitol Hill, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. House of Representatives TV
