Yemen's defectors

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Defected army soldiers stand in line during a parade ahead of a protest demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Taghyeer Square in Sanaa August 2, 2011. After six months of mass protests seeking to end president Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule, demonstrators vow to continue their sit-in at Taghyeer square through the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan until their demands are met. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh more

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Defected army soldiers stand in line during a parade ahead of a protest demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Taghyeer Square in Sanaa August 2, 2011. After six months of mass protests seeking to end president Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule, demonstrators vow to continue their sit-in at Taghyeer square through the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan until their demands are met. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

A defected Yemeni soldier who joined sides with anti-regime protesters reads the Koran as he sits on an armoured vehicle near the entrance to Taghyeer Square in Sanaa, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

A defected soldier looks on during a parade ahead of a protest demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Taghyeer Square in Sanaa August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Defected army soldiers man a checkpoint on a street in Sanaa June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Defected army soldiers chew qat, a mild stimulant, as they sit on a military vehicle positioned on a street in Sanaa June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Ahmed Al-Jamili, a 20-year-old army soldier who defected to join sides with anti-regime protesters, pose at a checkpoint near Taghyeer Square in Sanaa August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

A defecting army soldier waves during a celebration by anti-government protesters commemorating the anniversary of Yemen's reunification in Sanaa May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Defected army soldiers march during a parade held by anti-government protesters commemorating the anniversary of Yemen's reunification, in Sanaa May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Defected army soldiers, who joined sides with anti-regime protesters to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, pose at a checkpoint near Taghyeer Square in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Defecting army soldiers ride on a vehicle while shouting slogans during a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Defected army soldiers search a car at a checkpoint on a street in Sanaa June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Defected army soldiers take up position on a street in Sanaa June 6, 2011. The writing reads, "Leave, oh tyrant butcher!" REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A defected army soldier recites prayers with anti-government protesters during a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Defected army soldiers rest near a checkpoint on a street in Sanaa June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Defecting army soldiers march during a parade at a celebration by anti-government protesters commemorating the anniversary of Yemen's reunification in Sanaa May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

