Mubarak on trial

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on his bed while being taken to the courtroom at the police academy in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

A riot police officer clashes with an anti-Mubarak demonstrator, whose head is bleeding after being hit with a stone by pro-Mubarak demonstrators, during clashes in front of the police academy where former president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Riot police clash with anti-Mubarak demonstrators in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom during his trial at the police academy in Cairo in this still image taken from video, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

A supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak reads the Koran near pro-Mubarak posters, outside the police academy where Mubarak's trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Riot policemen take cover as an anti-Mubarak protesters throw stones at Mubarak supporters behind the police, during clashes in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial, in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Protesters help a fellow demonstrator after clashes with riot police front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

An anti-Mubarak protester holds a noose around Mubarak's picture outside the police academy where Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak's trial will take place, in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

A riot police officer clashes with stone-throwing anti-Mubarak demonstrators in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial in Cairo, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

An anti-Mubarak demonstrator shouts anti-government slogans as riot police stand by to prevent clashes between the demonstrators, in front of the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial, in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Egyptians protest against former President Hosni Mubarak (on screen) outside the police academy where his trial is taking place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is wheeled out of the courtroom for a court recess during his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Egyptians riot police look at a supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak clashing with an anti-Mubarak protester outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak speaks into a microphone during his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

People watch the trial of Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak, his two sons Alaa and Gamal and former Interior Minister Habib al-Adli on state television at a public cafe in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Gamal (L) and Alaa Mubarak are seen in the courtroom during their trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

A protester against Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak holds a flag as he gestures outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Judge Ahmed Refaat speaks in the courtroom during the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

A view of the courtroom during the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Former Interior Minister Habib al-Adli is seen in the courtroom during his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

A supporter of former President Hosni Mubarak kisses a poster of him outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Supporters of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak take cover during clashes against anti-Mubarak protesters outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

A view of the courtroom during the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

2011年 9月 7日 星期三

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

