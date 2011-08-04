Tension in China's Kashgar

Ethnic Uighur men try to get a camel into the back of a truck in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province August 4, 2011. The biggest threat to China's grip on its ethnically divided far western frontier comes from homegrown anger exploding in violence, not from Pakistan-based terrorists officials have blamed for the latest bloodshed. China said ringleaders of the separatist "East Turkestan Islamic Movement" (ETIM) who trained in Pakistan orchestrated the assault on Sunday that killed six in Kashgar city, Xinjiang region, where many Muslim Uighurs resent the presence of Han Chinese people. REUTERS/Carlos Barria