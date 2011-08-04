版本:
Tension in China's Kashgar

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A woman cooks in her house next to the remnants of other houses, demolished as part of a building renovation campaign in the old district of Kashgar, in Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. The 'renovations' of the old Kashgar center is a prime example of China's modernizing campaigns in minorities ethnic regions. However many city residents have mixed feelings about the disappearance of the narrow streets and adobe homes once hailed as the best surviving example of Central Asian architecture. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Uighur men talk next to the remnants of an old house, after being demolished as part of a building renovation campaign in the old district of Kashgar, in Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Armed police officers patrol an ethnice Uighur area in Kashgar, in Xinjiang province August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Police officers eat at an Uighur ethnic market area in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur man waits for customers at his shoe store in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. The deserted streets and shuttered shops in the usually bustling Chinese areas of Kashgar city stand as testament to the splintered ethnic lines in the western region of Xinjiang. Days after Uighur assailants stormed a restaurant, killed the owner and a waiter, then hacked four people to death on a nearby street over the weekend, Han Chinese residents -- the country's predominant ethnic group but a minority in Kashgar -- remained on edge. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur vendor cuts meat at a street market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur man opens his store near a market area in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur woman walks near the remnants of old houses after it was demolished in Kashgar, in Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Ethnic Uighur men try to get a camel into the back of a truck in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province August 4, 2011. The biggest threat to China's grip on its ethnically divided far western frontier comes from homegrown anger exploding in violence, not from Pakistan-based terrorists officials have blamed for the latest bloodshed. China said ringleaders of the separatist "East Turkestan Islamic Movement" (ETIM) who trained in Pakistan orchestrated the assault on Sunday that killed six in Kashgar city, Xinjiang region, where many Muslim Uighurs resent the presence of Han Chinese people. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

The old district of Kashgar is seen in Xinjiang province August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Armed police officers are deployed at a square in Kashgar August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A picture of an ethnic Uighur man wanted by the police for being responsible for last weekend's clashes is seen at an Uighur area in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Yao Zhao, a victim of last weekend's clashes, receives medical care at a local hospital in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Uighur ethnic men gather at a corner of a market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur man sits at a street market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur man stands on a roof next to the remnants of an old house, after being demolished as part of a building renovation campaign in the old district of Kashgar, in Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Uighur ethnic women squat in front of a beer advertisement near a local market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur ethnic family walk next to armed police officers at a square in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A victim of last weekend's clashes receives medical care at a local hospital in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur ethnic woman feeds her son on the roof of their house in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur man rides a motorcycle at an old area of Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An ethnic Uighur man waits for customers at a market in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An ethnic Uighur man cooks food at a local market in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An ethnic Uighur woman sits at market area in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Ethnic Uighur men walk outside a mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur child walks next to an old house in Kashgar, in Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A statue of Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of a square in Kashgar, province of Xinjiang August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An Uighur vendor stands at his meat store at a market area in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

An ethnic Uighur woman and a boy walk through an underpass in Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 5日 星期五

Ethnic Uighur men sit in front of a television screen at a square in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

