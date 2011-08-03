版本:
中国

Most at risk from terrorism

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

1: Somalia is the country most at risk from terrorist attack compared to any other in the world, according to the latest Terrorism Risk Index from global analysts Maplecroft. Above, the scene after a car bomb detonated in the capital Mogadishu, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

1: Somalia is the country most at risk from terrorist attack compared to any other in the world, according to the latest Terrorism Risk Index from global analysts Maplecroft. Above, the scene after a car bomb detonated in the capital Mogadishu, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
1 / 10
2011年 8月 4日 星期四

2: Pakistan is second. Above, fuel tankers set ablaze by gunmen during which four policemen were killed in Islamabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

2: Pakistan is second. Above, fuel tankers set ablaze by gunmen during which four policemen were killed in Islamabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Close
2 / 10
2011年 8月 4日 星期四

3: Iraq is third. Above, the site of a bomb attack inside a funeral tent in Baghdad's Shula district January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

3: Iraq is third. Above, the site of a bomb attack inside a funeral tent in Baghdad's Shula district January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
3 / 10
2011年 8月 4日 星期四

4: Afghanistan is fourth. Above, flames rise from the Intercontinental hotel during a battle between NATO-led forces and Taliban insurgents in Kabul, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

4: Afghanistan is fourth. Above, flames rise from the Intercontinental hotel during a battle between NATO-led forces and Taliban insurgents in Kabul, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 10
2011年 8月 4日 星期四

5: Newly-formed South Sudan is fifth. Above, a musician practices before the start of a rehearsal for the Independence Day ceremony in Juba, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

5: Newly-formed South Sudan is fifth. Above, a musician practices before the start of a rehearsal for the Independence Day ceremony in Juba, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 10
2011年 8月 4日 星期四

6: Yemen in sixth. Above, smoke rises from a police compound after it was attacked by gunmen in the southern port city of Aden, June 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

6: Yemen in sixth. Above, smoke rises from a police compound after it was attacked by gunmen in the southern port city of Aden, June 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 10
2011年 8月 4日 星期四

7: Democratic Republic of Congo is seventh. Above, amputee Jean Claude Benda, who was shot in the leg in November2008 during a massacre by rebels that killed some 150 fighting-age males, stands outside his home in eastern Congo, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

7: Democratic Republic of Congo is seventh. Above, amputee Jean Claude Benda, who was shot in the leg in November2008 during a massacre by rebels that killed some 150 fighting-age males, stands outside his home in eastern Congo, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
7 / 10
2011年 8月 4日 星期四

8: Central African Republic is eighth. Above, a woman stands in front of the remains of the village health center in Bambouti after it was attacked by rebels in July 2008. REUTERS/Joe Bavier

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

8: Central African Republic is eighth. Above, a woman stands in front of the remains of the village health center in Bambouti after it was attacked by rebels in July 2008. REUTERS/Joe Bavier

Close
8 / 10
2011年 8月 4日 星期四

9: Colombia is ninth. Above, police walk past taxis damaged by a car bomb in Buenaventura, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

9: Colombia is ninth. Above, police walk past taxis damaged by a car bomb in Buenaventura, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
9 / 10
2011年 8月 4日 星期四

10: Algeria is tenth. Above, a rescue worker stands at the site of a bomb blast at the U.N. offices in the Hydra district of Algiers, December 11, 2007 REUTERS/ Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

10: Algeria is tenth. Above, a rescue worker stands at the site of a bomb blast at the U.N. offices in the Hydra district of Algiers, December 11, 2007 REUTERS/ Louafi Larbi

Close
10 / 10

Most at risk from terrorism

Most at risk from terrorism 分享
重新播放
下一个

Yemen's defectors

Yemen's defectors
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »