Most at risk from terrorism
1: Somalia is the country most at risk from terrorist attack compared to any other in the world, according to the latest Terrorism Risk Index from global analysts Maplecroft. Above, the scene after a car bomb detonated in the capital Mogadishu, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
2: Pakistan is second. Above, fuel tankers set ablaze by gunmen during which four policemen were killed in Islamabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
3: Iraq is third. Above, the site of a bomb attack inside a funeral tent in Baghdad's Shula district January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
4: Afghanistan is fourth. Above, flames rise from the Intercontinental hotel during a battle between NATO-led forces and Taliban insurgents in Kabul, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
5: Newly-formed South Sudan is fifth. Above, a musician practices before the start of a rehearsal for the Independence Day ceremony in Juba, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
6: Yemen in sixth. Above, smoke rises from a police compound after it was attacked by gunmen in the southern port city of Aden, June 19, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
7: Democratic Republic of Congo is seventh. Above, amputee Jean Claude Benda, who was shot in the leg in November2008 during a massacre by rebels that killed some 150 fighting-age males, stands outside his home in eastern Congo, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
8: Central African Republic is eighth. Above, a woman stands in front of the remains of the village health center in Bambouti after it was attacked by rebels in July 2008. REUTERS/Joe Bavier
9: Colombia is ninth. Above, police walk past taxis damaged by a car bomb in Buenaventura, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
10: Algeria is tenth. Above, a rescue worker stands at the site of a bomb blast at the U.N. offices in the Hydra district of Algiers, December 11, 2007 REUTERS/ Louafi Larbi
