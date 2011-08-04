版本:
In the shadow of Fukushima

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Members of the Japanese government panel investigating the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant inspect the damaged building housing the No.3 reactor, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Japanese farmer Takakazu Anzai stands outside a greenhouse where he and his family produce shiitake mushrooms near Fukushima, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A man sits inside a bar in downtown Fukushima, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Cows at a cattle farm in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Police officers in protective suits search for bodies about 18km from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power station, in Minamisoma, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A girl walks with her mother after her first day of school at the Shimizu elementary school in Fukushima, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A staff member of a radiation check-up point points out the location of the Fukushima nuclear plant, in an evacuation center in Fukushima, April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Sixty-three-year-old Shukuko Kuzumi sits outside her cake shop across from a rail station in Iwaki, about 50 km south of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant , June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A pack of refrigerant taped on a worker's back as one of the countermeasures to protect the workers from heat stroke during their operations at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Stray dogs are seen on a road near Minamisoma, inside the evacuation zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/DPJ Diet Member Tsutomu Takamura

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A fisherman repairs his fishing net, which he retrieved from tsunami debris at a damaged fishing port, in Otsu town in Kitaibaraki, about 70 km south of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Businessmen walk on an empty street in downtown Fukushima, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

An elderly woman reads a newspaper on the floor of a classroom of Otsu Elementary School, which is being used as an evacuation shelter, at Otsu town in Kitaibaraki, about 70 km south of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Shukuko Kuzumi measures radiation about 50 km south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A police officer in a protective suit walks past a damaged house while searching for bodies in Minamisoma, about 18 km from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Four-year-old girl Saki Watanabe is tested for possible nuclear radiation at an evacuation centre in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A man burns a rice field in preparation for planting near Fukushima, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A Suzuki APV and an Austin Mini (R) damaged by the earthquake and tsunami in a rice paddy in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A radiation worker uses a urinal at the evacuation center in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, about 70 km from the crippled reactor, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

An evacuee carries her child at an evacuation centre for those arriving from the evacuation zone, in Fukushima, April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

An evacuee reacts as she observes a moment of silence for those who were killed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, at an evacuation shelter in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, about 50km from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Nagashima Rio, who was born on March 15 about 50 km from the six-reactor Fukushima complex, is tested radiation at an evacuation centre in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, about 70 km from the crippled plant, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station taken by the Air Photo Service on March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Air Photo Service

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

A girl waits outside her classroom on the first day of school since the earthquake and tsunami at Shimizu elementary school in Fukushima, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 4日 星期四

Children attend a ceremony on their first day of school at Shimizu elementary school since the earthquake and tsunami, in Fukushima, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

