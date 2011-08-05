From soldier to veteran
Derek McGinnes, an Iraq war veteran, holding his son Ryan, and his wife Andreas, also an Iraq war veteran, and son Sean eat at a picnic event for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans in Mountain View, California, May 10, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Car stickers commemorating military service are seen on a recruiter's table at a veterans job fair in Los Angeles, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Occupational therapist Carly Rogers (2nd L) talks to military veterans at the surf therapy program she founded, in Manhattan Beach, California, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Marine Capt. Jill A. Leyden of Easton, Maryland, kneels at the grave of her friend Major Megan M. McClung at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, November 11, 2010. McClung was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom on December 6, 2006. Leyden and McClung served together in Iraq. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Iraq war veteran Lori Goodwin in Tracy, California, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
U.S. Army Specialist Joe Keck (R), who lost his left arm in a vehicle accident in Afghanistan in July 2006, drinks a beer at a bar with his service dog Nolls at his feet, in Boston, June 24, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Iraq war veteran Ken Sargent brushes his teeth at home in Camp Pendleton, California, March 14, 2007. In August 2004, a bullet erased most of Sargent's vision and blew two inches off the left side of his brain, destroying parts of his memory and mental function. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jobseekers talk to recruiters during a "Hiring our Heroes" job fair aimed at out-of-work military veterans, sponsored by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce in Ashburn, Virginia, July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gordon Burkhalter (R) gets help with his resume from Iraq war veteran Alex Garcia at the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton, Illinois, October 6, 2010. REUTERS/John Gress
Iraq war veteran Shane Parsons of the San Antonio Rampage sled hockey team, made up of veterans, sits on the dressing room floor prior to his sled hockey game against Team USA in Laurel, Maryland, April 10, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Wounded Iraq war veteran Joe Beimfohr sits among injured war veterans during a news conference held by the Wounded Warrior Project to urge Congress to pass a final version of the Dignified Treatment of Wounded Warriors Act, in Washington, September 12, 2007. Beimfohr lost one leg and part of the other from a bomb blast in Iraq in 2005. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Veteran Vincent Moore Jr. sits outside his parent's house in Chesapeake, Virginia, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Matthew A. Ward
Iraq Veterans Against the War march through the streets of Denver, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Military veteran Joe Humecky (C) leans back in a pose during a Yoga for Vets NYC class in New York, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A defendant appears before Judge Robert Russell, who is part of Veteran's Court, in the City Court in Buffalo, New York, December 14, 2010. Buffalo's Veterans Court, the first of its kind, is a model for the dozens of other courts that have sprung up since in over 20 states, largely to address the needs of veterans returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Doug Benz
U.S. Army Specialist Joe Keck, who lost his left arm in Afghanistan, takes food out of the refrigerator at a training facility in Princeton, Massachusetts, June 25, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Iraq war veteran Troy Yocum walks across the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey to New York, June 15, 2011.Yokum was hiking over 7,000 miles across America to raise awareness about the severe problems U.S. military families face due to soldiers returning home from overseas deployment with PTSD, and to raise funds to help military families in need. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Veteran Evelyn Thomas is arrested after handcuffing herself to a fence at the White House in a protest against the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" law, in Washington, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sgt. Eli Wright from the 10th Mountain Division stationed at Ft. Drum sits in The Different Drummer Internet Cafe in Watertown, New York, April 16, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Dye
Iraq war veteran and former Democratic Congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth walks out after a debate with her opponent Peter Roskamin at WTTW television studios in Chicago, October 23, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress
