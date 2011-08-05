Photos of the week
The graves of Libyan rebels killed fighting Muammar Gaddafi's government forces line a hillside in a cemetery in Nalut in Libya's Western Mountains, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Egyptians riot police look at a supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak clashing with an anti-Mubarak protester outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo August 3, 2011. Mubarak was wheeled into a courtroom cage in a hospital bed on Wednesday to face trial for killing protesters -- an image that thrilled those who overthrew him and must have chilled other Arab autocrats facing popular uprisings. If convicted, Mubarak could face the death penalty. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Striking taxi drivers gather near their parked taxis under a bridge in the suburbs of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 3, 2011. A strike by Chinese cab drivers in the eastern tourist city of Hangzhou stretched into a third day on Wednesday, in the latest unrest highlighting frustration among migrant workers struggling with rising costs and burdensome fees. REUTERS/Aly Song
Child bride Krishna, 12, plays on an improvised swing outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 30 , 2011. The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but marriages like these are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls in particular are married off young. Some 47 percent of women aged between 20 and 24 years old were married before the age of 18, according to the government's latest National Family Health Survey. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Buddhist monk Geshe Tenley laughs as his robes flap in the breeze on the bow of a boat during the release of lobsters back into the ocean on "Chokhor Duchen", or the anniversary of Buddha's turning of the Dharma Wheel, in the waters off Gloucester, Massachusetts August 3, 2011. The group of Buddhists released about 500 lobsters that were caught by commercial lobstermen, after buying the lobsters from a wholesaler who would otherwise have sold the crustaceans to restaurants. Buddhists practice liberation of animals due for slaughter as an expression of compassion for the welfare of all beings and to accumulate karmic merit. It is believed the merits of such acts are multiplied if they are performed on Chokhor Duchen. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A 'mermaid' sculpture created by Oliver Voss is seen in the late evening hours on Alster lake in Hamburg August 3, 2011. The four-meter-high sculpture dubbed "Riesen-Nixe" (grand mermaid) or "Badenixe" (bathing beauty) will be on display until August 12. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Palestinian women walk past a section of the controversial Israeli barrier at Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Uighur ethnic woman feeds her son on the roof of their house in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. Chinese security forces blanketed central areas of Kashgar city in the western region of Xinjiang on Tuesday, days after deadly attacks that China blamed on Islamic militants highlighted ethnic tensions in the Muslim Uighur area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anette Delgado, a Cuban National Ballet ballerina, looks out of a dressing room before the Cuban National Ballet Gala concert at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, August 2, 2011. Cuban ballet dancers performed several pieces from Coppelia, The Swan Lake, Don Quixote in honor of Alicia Alonso, Cuba's prima ballerina assoluta and director of the Cuban National Ballet. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Ameneh Bahrami, who was blinded in both eyes in an acid attack, attends an interview with Reuters at her home in Tehran July 31, 2011. An Iranian woman blinded with acid by her suitor for turning down his marriage proposal spared him at the last minute from being blinded too as punishment for his crime, Iranian media reported. Bahrami was blinded in 2004 when Majid Mohavedi poured acid onto her face after she spurned his offers of marriage. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok August 5, 2011. Thailand's parliament elected Yingluck Shinawatra as the country's first female prime minister on Friday after the political novice won the support of more than half of the lawmakers in a televised vote, according to Reuters calculations. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Rebel fighters wait for a vehicle to take them to the frontline on the outskirts of Nalut July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Malnourished Somali children cry inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Supporters of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko tussle with police outside a court hearing in Kiev August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Svetlitsky
Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
President Barack Obama meets with Speaker of the House John Boehner on the patio near the Oval Office at the White House in Washington in this July 3, 2011 photograph. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
A shepherd watches over his flock near the peak of Transalpina, the highest road in the country which crosses Parang mountains in the southern Carpathians reaching an altitude of 2,147 meters (7,044 feet) in Urdele pass, July 31, 2011. The road is currently under a modernization process. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Muslim boy hangs on to the rope of a tent as he plays inside the compound of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque), on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in the old quarters of Delhi August 2, 2011. Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and sexual relations from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hao Weixing, 18, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, practises swimming during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 30, 2011. About 30 disabled athletes from the club aged 10 to 22 are training for the London 2012 Paralympic Games. The club was founded in August 2007. REUTERS/Jason Lee