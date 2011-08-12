Mayhem in Britain
Police officers prepare to raid a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Police officers prepare to raid a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Shoppers walk past a Greater Manchester Police advertising board displaying images of people suspected of committing crimes during the recent riots in Manchester, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Shoppers walk past a Greater Manchester Police advertising board displaying images of people suspected of committing crimes during the recent riots in Manchester, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police officers lead a man away following a raid on a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. The face of the man was pixelated as requested by the Metropolitan Police. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Police officers lead a man away following a raid on a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. The face of the man was pixelated as requested by the Metropolitan Police. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Tariq Jahan (centre, rear) is embraced by members of his community after Friday prayers at the Dudley Road mosque in Birmingham, August 12, 2011. Jahan's son Haroon was one of three men killed by a car as they stood guard against looters during the violent disturbances in Birmingham on Tuesday. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Tariq Jahan (centre, rear) is embraced by members of his community after Friday prayers at the Dudley Road mosque in Birmingham, August 12, 2011. Jahan's son Haroon was one of three men killed by a car as they stood guard against looters during the violent disturbances in Birmingham on Tuesday. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A woman cries as she look at tributes left at the scene of a fatal motor incident in Birmingham, central England August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A woman cries as she look at tributes left at the scene of a fatal motor incident in Birmingham, central England August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A woman walks past a boarded-up sweet shop after disturbances in Birmingham, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman walks past a boarded-up sweet shop after disturbances in Birmingham, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of the media try to photograph people charged in relation to the London riots, as prison vans depart from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court in London August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the media try to photograph people charged in relation to the London riots, as prison vans depart from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court in London August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
David O'Neill aged 22 attempts to avoid the waiting media as he runs from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court after he was released on bail, on charges relating to the London riots, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
David O'Neill aged 22 attempts to avoid the waiting media as he runs from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court after he was released on bail, on charges relating to the London riots, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Police officers prepare to carry out a raid in Pimlico, London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Police officers prepare to carry out a raid in Pimlico, London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Police officers lead away a man following a raid on a property in Pimlico London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Police officers lead away a man following a raid on a property in Pimlico London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Police officers detain a man in Eltham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain a man in Eltham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A 12 year-old boy shields his face as he leaves Manchester magistrates' court after admitting burglary, during the he recent riots in Manchester, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A 12 year-old boy shields his face as he leaves Manchester magistrates' court after admitting burglary, during the he recent riots in Manchester, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A rioter walks through a burning barricade in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A rioter walks through a burning barricade in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Volunteers wave brooms as they wait to clear-up after overnight disturbances in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Volunteers wave brooms as they wait to clear-up after overnight disturbances in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Looters carry boxes out of a home cinema shop in central Birmingham, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Looters carry boxes out of a home cinema shop in central Birmingham, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People gather on a street in Eltham, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People gather on a street in Eltham, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Police officers from Wales patrol outside a boarded up shop in Streatham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers from Wales patrol outside a boarded up shop in Streatham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Miss Selfridge clothing store is seen ablaze in Manchester city centre, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A Miss Selfridge clothing store is seen ablaze in Manchester city centre, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke continues to rise from a Sony Warehouse which was destroyed by arsonists in Enfield in north London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Smoke continues to rise from a Sony Warehouse which was destroyed by arsonists in Enfield in north London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Rioters stand in front of a burning barricade in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rioters stand in front of a burning barricade in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A policeman and his dog walk towards a burning car in central Birmingham, central England August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A policeman and his dog walk towards a burning car in central Birmingham, central England August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Looters run from a clothing store in Peckham, London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Looters run from a clothing store in Peckham, London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers stand near a burnt out shop in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers stand near a burnt out shop in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Store blazes fiercely during looting in the Woolwich district of southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle
Store blazes fiercely during looting in the Woolwich district of southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle
A street cleaner sweeps up around a smouldering van set alight during riots in Hackney in London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A street cleaner sweeps up around a smouldering van set alight during riots in Hackney in London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A police officer in riot gear stands in front of a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A police officer in riot gear stands in front of a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cars burn on a street in Ealing, London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cars burn on a street in Ealing, London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man looks at a looted florist shop in Ealing in west London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man looks at a looted florist shop in Ealing in west London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police officers stand near a barricade of burning and vandalised cars on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police officers stand near a barricade of burning and vandalised cars on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A council worker clears the remains of destroyed vehicles in Hackney, north London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A council worker clears the remains of destroyed vehicles in Hackney, north London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Riot police charge past burning buildings on a residential street in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Riot police charge past burning buildings on a residential street in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Firemen dowse down buildings set alight during riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Firemen dowse down buildings set alight during riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The remains of a burned police car is reflected in water after riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The remains of a burned police car is reflected in water after riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Police officers wearing riot gear walk past a burning building in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers wearing riot gear walk past a burning building in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man looks at a burned out police van set alight during riots in Tottenham in north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man looks at a burned out police van set alight during riots in Tottenham in north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A fierce blaze guts a store after looters rampaged through a shopping mall in Woolwich, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle
A fierce blaze guts a store after looters rampaged through a shopping mall in Woolwich, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle
Police officers in riot gear drag a man along a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police officers in riot gear drag a man along a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man looks out of the broken window of a mobile telephone shop that was looted overnight at the Tottenham Hale Retail Park in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man looks out of the broken window of a mobile telephone shop that was looted overnight at the Tottenham Hale Retail Park in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor