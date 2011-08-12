版本:
中国

Mayhem in Britain

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers prepare to raid a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers prepare to raid a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Close
1 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Shoppers walk past a Greater Manchester Police advertising board displaying images of people suspected of committing crimes during the recent riots in Manchester, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Shoppers walk past a Greater Manchester Police advertising board displaying images of people suspected of committing crimes during the recent riots in Manchester, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
2 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers lead a man away following a raid on a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. The face of the man was pixelated as requested by the Metropolitan Police. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers lead a man away following a raid on a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. The face of the man was pixelated as requested by the Metropolitan Police. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Close
3 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Tariq Jahan (centre, rear) is embraced by members of his community after Friday prayers at the Dudley Road mosque in Birmingham, August 12, 2011. Jahan's son Haroon was one of three men killed by a car as they stood guard against looters during the violent disturbances in Birmingham on Tuesday. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Tariq Jahan (centre, rear) is embraced by members of his community after Friday prayers at the Dudley Road mosque in Birmingham, August 12, 2011. Jahan's son Haroon was one of three men killed by a car as they stood guard against looters during the violent disturbances in Birmingham on Tuesday. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
4 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A woman cries as she look at tributes left at the scene of a fatal motor incident in Birmingham, central England August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A woman cries as she look at tributes left at the scene of a fatal motor incident in Birmingham, central England August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
5 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A woman walks past a boarded-up sweet shop after disturbances in Birmingham, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A woman walks past a boarded-up sweet shop after disturbances in Birmingham, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
6 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Members of the media try to photograph people charged in relation to the London riots, as prison vans depart from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court in London August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Members of the media try to photograph people charged in relation to the London riots, as prison vans depart from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court in London August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
7 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

David O'Neill aged 22 attempts to avoid the waiting media as he runs from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court after he was released on bail, on charges relating to the London riots, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

David O'Neill aged 22 attempts to avoid the waiting media as he runs from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court after he was released on bail, on charges relating to the London riots, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers prepare to carry out a raid in Pimlico, London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers prepare to carry out a raid in Pimlico, London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Close
9 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers lead away a man following a raid on a property in Pimlico London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers lead away a man following a raid on a property in Pimlico London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Close
10 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers detain a man in Eltham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers detain a man in Eltham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A 12 year-old boy shields his face as he leaves Manchester magistrates' court after admitting burglary, during the he recent riots in Manchester, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A 12 year-old boy shields his face as he leaves Manchester magistrates' court after admitting burglary, during the he recent riots in Manchester, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
12 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A rioter walks through a burning barricade in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A rioter walks through a burning barricade in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
13 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Volunteers wave brooms as they wait to clear-up after overnight disturbances in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Volunteers wave brooms as they wait to clear-up after overnight disturbances in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Looters carry boxes out of a home cinema shop in central Birmingham, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Looters carry boxes out of a home cinema shop in central Birmingham, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
15 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

People gather on a street in Eltham, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

People gather on a street in Eltham, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers from Wales patrol outside a boarded up shop in Streatham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers from Wales patrol outside a boarded up shop in Streatham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Miss Selfridge clothing store is seen ablaze in Manchester city centre, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Miss Selfridge clothing store is seen ablaze in Manchester city centre, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Smoke continues to rise from a Sony Warehouse which was destroyed by arsonists in Enfield in north London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Smoke continues to rise from a Sony Warehouse which was destroyed by arsonists in Enfield in north London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
19 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Rioters stand in front of a burning barricade in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Rioters stand in front of a burning barricade in Liverpool, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
20 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A policeman and his dog walk towards a burning car in central Birmingham, central England August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A policeman and his dog walk towards a burning car in central Birmingham, central England August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
21 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Looters run from a clothing store in Peckham, London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Looters run from a clothing store in Peckham, London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
22 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers stand near a burnt out shop in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers stand near a burnt out shop in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
23 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
24 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
25 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Store blazes fiercely during looting in the Woolwich district of southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Store blazes fiercely during looting in the Woolwich district of southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle

Close
26 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A street cleaner sweeps up around a smouldering van set alight during riots in Hackney in London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A street cleaner sweeps up around a smouldering van set alight during riots in Hackney in London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
27 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A police officer in riot gear stands in front of a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A police officer in riot gear stands in front of a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
28 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Cars burn on a street in Ealing, London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Cars burn on a street in Ealing, London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
29 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A man looks at a looted florist shop in Ealing in west London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A man looks at a looted florist shop in Ealing in west London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
30 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers stand near a barricade of burning and vandalised cars on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers stand near a barricade of burning and vandalised cars on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
31 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A council worker clears the remains of destroyed vehicles in Hackney, north London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A council worker clears the remains of destroyed vehicles in Hackney, north London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
32 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Riot police charge past burning buildings on a residential street in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Riot police charge past burning buildings on a residential street in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
33 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Firemen dowse down buildings set alight during riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Firemen dowse down buildings set alight during riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
34 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

The remains of a burned police car is reflected in water after riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

The remains of a burned police car is reflected in water after riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
35 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers wearing riot gear walk past a burning building in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers wearing riot gear walk past a burning building in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
36 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A man looks at a burned out police van set alight during riots in Tottenham in north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A man looks at a burned out police van set alight during riots in Tottenham in north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
37 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A fierce blaze guts a store after looters rampaged through a shopping mall in Woolwich, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A fierce blaze guts a store after looters rampaged through a shopping mall in Woolwich, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Boyle

Close
38 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers in riot gear drag a man along a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Police officers in riot gear drag a man along a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
39 / 40
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A man looks out of the broken window of a mobile telephone shop that was looted overnight at the Tottenham Hale Retail Park in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A man looks out of the broken window of a mobile telephone shop that was looted overnight at the Tottenham Hale Retail Park in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
40 / 40

Mayhem in Britain

Mayhem in Britain 分享
重新播放
下一个

Protests in Jerusalem

Protests in Jerusalem
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »