Protests in Jerusalem

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Protesters march on a main road in Tel Aviv during a massive protest call for social justice, including lower property prices in Israel, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

An Israeli boy takes part in a march on a main road in Tel Aviv during a rally against rising property prices in Israel, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Protesters take part in a protest call for social justice, including lower property prices in Israel, at the centre of Tel Aviv, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A bicycle is parked near tents at a camp set up on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard calling for lower property prices in Israel, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israeli activists shout slogans as they take part in a protest calling for social justice including lower property prices in Israel, in Jerusalem, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

An activist holding a frying pan shouts slogans as he takes part in a protest in Jerusalem against rising property prices in Israel, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A protester wraps himself with an Israeli national flag, with the word "Sold" written on it, as he takes part in a protest call for social justice, including lower property prices in Israel, at the centre of Tel Aviv, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israelis march on a main road in Tel Aviv during a rally against rising property prices in Israel, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

An Israeli protester brushes his teeth near tents pitched on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard as part of a demonstration against high housing prices, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israeli activists shout slogans as they take part in a protest calling for social justice including lower property prices in Israel, in Jerusalem, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israeli activists play table tennis next to tents pitched on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard as part of a demonstration to demand lower rent and land-ownership prices, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israeli protesters paint on pieces of cardboard near tents pitched on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard, July 18, 2011, as part of a demonstration against high housing prices. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Protesters march during a massive protest call for social justice including lower property prices in Israel, on a main road in Tel Aviv, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israelis march on a main road in Tel Aviv during a rally against rising property prices in Israel, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Protesters shout slogans as they stand in front of a giant painting that reads "Working Class" during a massive protest calling for social justice including lower property prices in Israel, on a main road in Tel Aviv, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Protesters take part in a massive protest calling for social justice including lower property prices in Israel, on a main road in Tel Aviv August 6, 2011. A quarter-million Israelis marched for lower living costs on Saturday in a swelling protest that has thrust the economy onto the political agenda and put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (ISRAEL - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A man dressed as Benjamin Ze'ev Herzl, the father of modern political Zionism, gestures as he stands on a balcony during a protest call for social justice, including lower property prices in Israel, at the centre of Tel Aviv, August 6, 2011. The message is a quote by Hertzl and reads, " If you will it is no dream". REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israeli activists march in Jerusalem as they take part in a protest against rising property prices in Israel, July 30, 2011.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A protester holds a banner as he takes part in a protest call for social justice, including lower property prices in Israel, at the centre of Tel Aviv, August 6, 2011. The sign reads, "Bibi go home (the petrol on us)". REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israeli activists shout slogans as they take part in a protest calling for social justice including lower property prices in Israel, in Jerusalem, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

An Israeli protester sleeps near tents pitched on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard as he takes part in a demonstration against high housing prices, July 18, 2011. The sign reads "Transparency wanted." REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Protesters march during a massive protest calling for social justice including lower property prices in Israel, on a main road in Tel Aviv, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israelis shout slogans during a march in Tel Aviv against rising property prices in Israel, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A man sits near tents at a camp set up on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard, calling for lower property prices in Israel, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

An Israeli protester washes dishes near tents pitched on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard as he takes part in a demonstration against high housing prices, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israeli activists hold placards during a rally in Tel Aviv against rising property prices in Israel, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israelis hold a tent as they march on a main road in Tel Aviv during a rally against rising property prices in Israel, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Protesters attend a massive protest calling for social justice including lower property prices in Israel, at the centre of Tel Aviv, August 6, 2011. The sign (front) in Hebrew reads: "Bibi go home (the petrol on us)", referring to Netanyahu. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Israelis march on a main road in Tel Aviv during a rally against rising property prices in Israel, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands next to tents pitched near Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City as part of a demonstration against property prices, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

