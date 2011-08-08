Weekly sports highlights
Canoeists start the annual International Descent of the River Sella in Arriondas, Spain, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A worker carries a toilet bowl inside Romania's new National Stadium, the Lia Manoliu Arena, which is under construction in Bucharest, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Kerry Walsh (R) and Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. celebrate after winning their FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam final match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Fans wait to get an autograph from NFL Super Bowl Champions Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews as the Packers take to the field for training camp practice at the Ray Nitschke field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A reveller sleeps in the trunk of a car before the start of the annual International Descent of the River Sella canoe race which started in Arriondas, Spain, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
AC Milan's Kevin-Prince Boateng (top) dives for a header as he is challenged by Inter Milan's Walter Adrian Samuel (bottom) and Dejan Stankovic during their Italian Super Cup soccer match at the National Olympic Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
New York Mets shortstop Daniel Murphy falls in pain after he collided with Atlanta Braves runner Michael Bourn when he tried to steal in the seventh inning of their game at CitiField in New York, August 7, 2011. Murphy had to leave the game. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Owen Franks of New Zealand's All Blacks (C) skips out of the tackle by Stephen Moore of Australia's Wallabies (R) as Pat McCabe of Australia's Wallabies watches them during their Tri-Nations Bledisloe Cup rugby match at Eden Park in Auckland, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Riders practice for a show on their horses at a farm in Kaposmero, west of Budapest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Markus Henriksen of Rosenborg heads a ball during their Champions League third round second leg qualification match against Viktoria Plzen in Plzen, Czech Republic, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
America's Cup challenger China Team of China sails during a training session for the America's Cup World Series in Cascais, Portugal, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
AC Milan's Robinho (L), Gennaro Ivan Gattuso (C) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrate with the trophy after winning the Italian Super Cup soccer match against Inter Milan in Beijing, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves to Ayumi Morita of Japan during second round play at the WTA tennis tournament in Carlsbad, California, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
France's national rugby team player Fabrice Estebanez lifts up barbells during a training session at the Rugby Union National Centre in Marcoussis, France, August 4, 2011, as part of the preparation for the upcoming 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
U.S. Olympic medallist Michael Phelps teaches a Chinese Special Olympics athlete how to swim during an event in the Special Olympics in Shanghai, August 1, 2011. Phelps was appointed as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador. REUTERS/Aly Song
Vera Zvonareva of Russia returns serves to Jill Craybas of the U.S. during second round play at the WTA tennis tournament in Carlsbad, California, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
New York Yankees' Russell Martin punches second base after being tagged out by Boston Red Sox shortstop Marco Scutaro during the fifth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, August 7, 2011. Umpire Eric Cooper looks on. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A general view shows the fully packed centre court during a FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Competitors leave the track following the men's 200m T42/44 race during the London Grand Prix, Diamond League, athletics meeting at Crystal Palace in London, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A McClintock High School Chargers football player drinks water from a cooler in Tempe, Arizona, August 4, 2011. In a summer that has seen record heat, severe droughts and four football-practice deaths, scientists and climatologists say the risks for players are higher than ever. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Boston Red Sox' Josh Reddick (L) celebrates his game winning RBI single with teammate Dustin Pedroia to beat the New York Yankees in the tenth inning at Fenway Park in Boston, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Spain's players celebrate with the UEFA European Under-19 Championship soccer trophy after defeating the Czech Republic in Chiajna, near Bucharest, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Chicago White Sox Alexei Ramirez leaps over Eric Chavez of the New York Yankees to end the seventh inning in Chicago, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Tiger Woods of the U.S. tosses his glove as he stands on the eighth fairway during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA golf tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie receives a shaving cream pie in the face from teammates while being interviewed after the Blue Jays win over the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, August 5, 2011. Lawrie made his Major League debut in the game with two hits in four at bats. REUTERS/Joe Giza
