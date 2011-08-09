版本:
London clean up

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Council workers clear the remains of destroyed vehicles in Hackney, north London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A police officers stands near a burnt out shop in Clapham Junction, in south London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Fire fighters continue to tackle a fire at the Sony Centre in Enfield, north London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Clapham residents clean up in St John's road after a night of rioting and looting in London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Pedestrians pass burned out vehicles in Ealing in west London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Passers by peer into a looted shop broken into during riots in Hackney in London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Clapham residents clean up in St John's road after a night of rioting and looting in London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A man clears up in a supermarket in Ealing in west London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A boy looks at a burned out vehicle in Ealing in west London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Part of a group of about 300 volunteers help clear the remains of destroyed vehicles in Hackney, north London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron talks to Acting Borough Commander Superintendent Jo Oakley in Croydon, south London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Fire fighters inspect a burnt out building in Clapham Junction, in south London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A street cleaner sweeps up around a smouldering van set alight during riots in Hackney in London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

London Mayor Boris Johnson carries a broom in Clapham Junction, in south London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A publican boards up his pub in central London August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A police officer keeps pedestrians from crossing into a crime scene after overnight looting in Brixton, south London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Firemen continue to dowse down buildings set alight during riots in Tottenham in north London August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Police speak with a staff member outside a sportwear store after looters damaged the shop at the Tottenham Hale Retail Park in Tottenham, north London August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A man looks out of the broken window of a mobile telephone shop that was looted overnight at the Tottenham Hale Retail Park in Tottenham, north London August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A cyclist passes firemen dowsing down buildings set alight during riots in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

