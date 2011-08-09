版本:
Beach Volleyball Grand Slam

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Xue Chen of China spikes the ball against Kerry Walsh of the U.S. during their FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam final match in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Marleen Van Iersel of the Netherlands reacts after winning their FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam match for third place against Brazil's Talita and Antonelli in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Kerry Walsh (R) and Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. celebrate after winning their FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam final match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Xue Chen of China spikes the ball against Kerry Walsh and Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. as teammate Zhang Xi watches on, during their FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam final match in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Netherland's Reinder Nummerdor dives for the ball during their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match against Austria's Alexander Huber and Robin Seidl in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Kerry Walsh of the U.S. dives for the ball during the FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam final match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Lauren Fendrick from the U.S. shows signs behind her back during their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match against Austria's Sara Montagnolli and Brooke Hanson in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Austria's Sara Montagnolli returns the ball next to her partner Barbara Hansel their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match against Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Hanson from the U.S. in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Austria's Sara Montagnolli reacts after losing their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match against Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Hanson from the U.S. in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Germany's Julius Brink (R) returns the ball next to his partner Jonas Reckermann during their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam final match against Brasil's Pedro Cunha and Ricardo Santos in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A general view shows the fully packed center court during a FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam match in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

China's Zhang Xi dives for the ball during their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match against Brazil's Maria Clara and Carolina Salgado in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Marleen Van Iersel of the Netherlands reacts after winning their FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam match for third place against Brazil's Talita and Antonelli in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Austria's Clemens Doppler casts a shadow as he serves the ball during their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match against Switzerland's Jefferson Bellaguarda and Patrick Heuscher in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

China's Zhang Xi dives for the ball during their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match against Brazil's Maria Clara and Carolina Salgado in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Austria's Sara Montagnolli returns the ball during their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match against Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Hanson from the U.S. in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Austria's Clemens Doppler dives for the ball during their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match against Jefferson Bellaguarda and Patrick Heuscher from Switzerland in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Austria's Stefanie and Doris Schwaiger (R) celebrate winning their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match against Germany's Sara Goller and Laura Ludwig in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

China's Xue Chen tries to block a shot by Carolina Salgado from Brasil during their FIVB Beachvolleyball Grand Slam match in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Todd Rogers from the U.S. dives for the ball during their FIVB Beach Volleyball Grand Slam third place match against Brazil's Bruno Schmidt and Joao Maciel in Klagenfurt, Austria, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

