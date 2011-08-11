Faces of the famine
Lokor Logitel, a three-year-old girl, cries at the Mukutano feeding centre in Naduat Village, Turkana District, northwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kabir Dhanji
Minhaj Gedi Farahi, a seven-month-old, severely malnourished refugee child from Somalia, rests inside the stabilization ward in the International Rescue Committee, (IRC) field clinic at the Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. \REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Somali woman weeps for her dead child at Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A malnourished and dehydrated child lies on a bed in Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price
A Somali refugee woman cleans her child at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) (Doctors Without Borders) clinic within the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An internally displaced Somali family stand in the rain outside their makeshift shelter in the south of Mogadishu's Hodan district, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A malnourished Somali child looks into the camera inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in capital Mogadishu, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A newly arrived refugee child drinks at the Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A newly-arrived refugee breastfeeds her child as she awaits registration outside the Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab, near Kenya's border with Somalia, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Somali woman holding her malnourished child at the Banadir hospital in southern Mogadishu, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation
A Somali woman holds her baby inside a tent serving as a medical clinic established by the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) peacekeeping operation in Mogadishu, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST
Ibrahim Madye, a 15 year old Somali refugee rests waits inside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An internally displaced Somali girl carries her sibling as they wait to collect food relief from the World Food Programme at a settlement in the capital Mogadishu, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A woman holds her severely malnourished child in a camp for internally displaced people in Mogadishu, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST
Women and children queue to receive food at a World Food Programme hot-food distribution centre in Mogadishu, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price
A Somali displaced boy stands near a food distribution centre in Hodan district south of capital Mogadishu, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An unidentified severely malnourished Somali refugee child rests inside a ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital at the Dagahale refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Somali refugee child waits outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A displaced Somali woman sits in front of her makeshift shelter in Madina district, southern Mogadishu, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali boy stands in the rain outside their makeshift shelter in the south of Mogadishu's Hodan district, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
