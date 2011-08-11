版本:
中国

Faces of the famine

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Lokor Logitel, a three-year-old girl, cries at the Mukutano feeding centre in Naduat Village, Turkana District, northwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kabir Dhanji

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Lokor Logitel, a three-year-old girl, cries at the Mukutano feeding centre in Naduat Village, Turkana District, northwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kabir Dhanji

Close
1 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Minhaj Gedi Farahi, a seven-month-old, severely malnourished refugee child from Somalia, rests inside the stabilization ward in the International Rescue Committee, (IRC) field clinic at the Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. \REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Minhaj Gedi Farahi, a seven-month-old, severely malnourished refugee child from Somalia, rests inside the stabilization ward in the International Rescue Committee, (IRC) field clinic at the Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. \REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
2 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali woman weeps for her dead child at Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali woman weeps for her dead child at Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
3 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A malnourished and dehydrated child lies on a bed in Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A malnourished and dehydrated child lies on a bed in Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Close
4 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali refugee woman cleans her child at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) (Doctors Without Borders) clinic within the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali refugee woman cleans her child at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) (Doctors Without Borders) clinic within the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
5 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

An internally displaced Somali family stand in the rain outside their makeshift shelter in the south of Mogadishu's Hodan district, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

An internally displaced Somali family stand in the rain outside their makeshift shelter in the south of Mogadishu's Hodan district, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
6 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A malnourished Somali child looks into the camera inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in capital Mogadishu, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A malnourished Somali child looks into the camera inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in capital Mogadishu, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Close
7 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A newly arrived refugee child drinks at the Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A newly arrived refugee child drinks at the Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
8 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A newly-arrived refugee breastfeeds her child as she awaits registration outside the Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab, near Kenya's border with Somalia, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A newly-arrived refugee breastfeeds her child as she awaits registration outside the Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab, near Kenya's border with Somalia, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
9 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali woman holding her malnourished child at the Banadir hospital in southern Mogadishu, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali woman holding her malnourished child at the Banadir hospital in southern Mogadishu, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

Close
10 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali woman holds her baby inside a tent serving as a medical clinic established by the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) peacekeeping operation in Mogadishu, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali woman holds her baby inside a tent serving as a medical clinic established by the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) peacekeeping operation in Mogadishu, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

Close
11 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Ibrahim Madye, a 15 year old Somali refugee rests waits inside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Ibrahim Madye, a 15 year old Somali refugee rests waits inside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
12 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

An internally displaced Somali girl carries her sibling as they wait to collect food relief from the World Food Programme at a settlement in the capital Mogadishu, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

An internally displaced Somali girl carries her sibling as they wait to collect food relief from the World Food Programme at a settlement in the capital Mogadishu, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Close
13 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A woman holds her severely malnourished child in a camp for internally displaced people in Mogadishu, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A woman holds her severely malnourished child in a camp for internally displaced people in Mogadishu, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

Close
14 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Women and children queue to receive food at a World Food Programme hot-food distribution centre in Mogadishu, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

Women and children queue to receive food at a World Food Programme hot-food distribution centre in Mogadishu, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Close
15 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali displaced boy stands near a food distribution centre in Hodan district south of capital Mogadishu, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali displaced boy stands near a food distribution centre in Hodan district south of capital Mogadishu, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
16 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

An unidentified severely malnourished Somali refugee child rests inside a ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital at the Dagahale refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

An unidentified severely malnourished Somali refugee child rests inside a ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital at the Dagahale refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
17 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali refugee child waits outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A Somali refugee child waits outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
18 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A displaced Somali woman sits in front of her makeshift shelter in Madina district, southern Mogadishu, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A displaced Somali woman sits in front of her makeshift shelter in Madina district, southern Mogadishu, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
19 / 20
2011年 8月 12日 星期五

An internally displaced Somali boy stands in the rain outside their makeshift shelter in the south of Mogadishu's Hodan district, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

An internally displaced Somali boy stands in the rain outside their makeshift shelter in the south of Mogadishu's Hodan district, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
20 / 20

Faces of the famine

Faces of the famine 分享
重新播放
下一个

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »