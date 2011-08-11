版本:
The fall of Tiger Woods

2011年 8月 12日 星期五

A sign with a photo of golfer Tiger Woods is seen above the 18th green and a blank leaderboard before the start of the Chevron World Challenge golf tournament at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tiger Woods and his wife Elin Nordegren (L) watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball game in Orlando, Florida June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Damage of Tiger Woods' Cadillac Escalade from his single car accident is seen in Orlando, Florida November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Florida Highway Patrol

Tiger Woods speaks publicly on a television in the media center prior to the start of the third round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship golf tournament in Marana, Arizona February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Tiger Woods leaves after delivering a statement to friends and family in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, February 19, 2010. "I do plan to return to golf one day, I just don't know when that day will be. I don't rule out that it will be this year," Woods said, in his first public appearance since revelations of marital infidelity. REUTERS/Lori Moffett/POOL

Tiger Woods walks off the second tee during a practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Fans and patrons take photos of Tiger Woods (L) of the U.S. as he walks to the fourth tee as patrons crowd in to take his picture during a practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Roger Gilchrist carries photos of golfer Tiger Woods as he sets up his golf memorabilia store outside the grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club, ahead of the 2010 Masters golf tournament, in Augusta, Georgia, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tiger Woods gestures at his news conference following his practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Harry How/Pool

Joslyn James, an adult film star who said she had a three year romantic and intimate relationship with golfer Tiger Woods, looks down while Woods' news conference is shown on television from Augusta National, in New York, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during a practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The name of Tiger Woods is posted on the first tee before he begins first round play in the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tiger Woods watches his shot on the 11th tee during first round play of the Quail Hollow Championship PGA golf tournament at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tiger Woods leaves the player's therapy center after withdrawing from competition during final round play of the Tournament Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during second round play at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Tiger Woods (R) hits as his caddie, Steve Williams holds a club on the seventh tee during a practice round for the 92nd PGA Golf Championship at Whistling Straits, in Haven, Wisconsin, August 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Tiger Woods signs autographs after his practice round for the 92nd PGA Golf Championship at Whistling Straits, in Haven, Wisconsin, August 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tiger Woods (L) walks under an umbrella with his caddie, Steve Williams, on the 18th hole during a practice round for the 92nd PGA Golf Championship at Whistling Straits, in Kohler, Wisconsin, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Tiger Woods hits from the 13th fairway during the conclusion of the second round of the 92nd PGA Golf Championship at Whistling Straits, in Kohler, Wisconsin, August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

U.S. Ryder Cup player Tiger Woods watches play on the 18th green, on the third day of the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Newport, south Wales October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tiger Woods reacts to his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tiger Woods leaves a news conference after an exhibition golf match with Japan's Ryo Ishikawa in Yokohama, south of Tokyo November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts after missing an eagle putt on the 13th green during third round play in the 2011 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Tiger Woods attends a news conference at Mission Hills golf course in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan, where he will hold a golf clinic, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tiger Woods reacts as he waits to play from the sand on the eighth fairway during the first round of the 93rd PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

