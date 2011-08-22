Libya: Chronology of conflict

Mustapha Al Shami, who lost two of his three children when his house was hit by a Grad rocket, looks at the remnants of his children's room in the west Libyan city of Misrata June 3, 2011. Mustapha lost his daughter Rodaina, who was a year old, and his son Mohamed, who was three, after a rocket fired by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi hit the house. His remaining child Malak, 6, had to have one leg amputated as a result of the incident. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra