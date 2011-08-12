Photos of the week
An aerial view shows a traditional Ethiopian village outside Dolo Ado, near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed who died of acute severe malnutrition and dehydration, at the Kobe refugee camp, 60 km (37 miles) from Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 12, 2011. Sahro and her family of eight arrived at the refugee camp 26 days ago after walking for 30 days from Modalita village in Somalia, and she suffered for two weeks before succumbing to the...more
An Afghan boy holds his face as he throws himself backwards to a stream of water in Kabul August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Family members hold onto a man, crying as the body of his dead brother, a policeman, is brought to the Lady Ready Hospital in Peshawar August 11, 2011. Four policemen and one child were killed and 14 people wounded when a remote-controlled bomb concealed in a push-cart exploded in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, police said. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London August 8, 2011. Youths hurled missiles at police in northeast London on Monday as violence broke out in the British capital for a third night. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
In this photo released by the Colorado State Patrol, a rifle and a car are shown at the scene where three sibling fugitives from Florida were apprehended on Interstate 25 in Colorado August 10, 2011. Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, were wanted in connection with crimes in Florida and Georgia last week, and were taken into custody in Colorado after shots were fired and a...more
Bawi Iang Mualhlun, a refugee from Myanmar living in Malaysia, plays with her daughter Mary at their flat in Kuala Lumpur August 11, 2011. The Mualhlun family are among the 4,000 people who will be relocated in Australia if Australia's High Court approve the country's refugee-swap deal with Malaysia. Under the deal, Australia will transfer 800 asylum seekers to Malaysia in return for accepting 4,000 registered refugees, while also...more
Lokor Logitel, a three-year-old girl, cries at the Mukutano feeding centre in Naduat Village, Turkana District northwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kabir Dhanji
An evacuee watches a portable TV at an evacuation centre on the eve of Japan's annual Buddhist ceremony Obon that welcomes back the spirits of the dead in Kesennuma, north of Japan, August 12, 2011. Obon begins on Saturday in Kesennuma where more than 1,400 people were dead or missing during the natural disaster in March. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Television journalists report inside a brokerage firm during morning trading in Hong Kong August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann receives styling during a commercial break during the Republican presidential debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Neibergall/Pool
U.S. swimmer Diana Nyad looks at the ocean before her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana August 7, 2011. An asthma attack, a painful shoulder and battering wind and waves forced 61-year-old swimmer Diana Nyad to abandon early on Tuesday her bid to become the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A dog stands on Brussels' Grand Place August 11, 2011. Brussels, the capital of Belgium, which is also the administrative heart of Europe attracts thousands of tourists to its main square all year-long. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Heads of pigs are placed on the ground of the entrance of a warehouse of Belgian supermarket group Delhaize in Zellik, near Brussels, August 12, 2011. Belgian pig farmers from Veva, the Belgium's Flemish association of pig farmers, are demanding a decrease of prices Delhaize proposed to offer for pork. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A young boy sits with posters of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh during Friday prayers ahead of a rally to show support for Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
A member of security forces gives another a piece of cake as they stand guard during a mass Iftar meal after activists distributed free Iftar meals in Tahrir square in Cairo, August 12, 2011. More than 42 political parties and youth coalitions gathered in Tahrir square to break their fast after activists called for a million-man protest to demand a civilian state. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Revellers dance in front of the main stage during the 17th Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra River, close to the Polish and German border, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A dog jumps as it is hit by a water cannon, used on students staging a rally to demand changes in the public state education system, in Santiago, Chile, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Children sit on top of their luggage waiting to be fetched during an early morning in Lalitpur, Nepal, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Riot police charge past burning buildings on a residential street in Croydon, south London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
