Tsunami aftermath: Then and now

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

A man films a ship brought in by the March 11 tsunami at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north of Japan, August 12 , 2011. More than 1,400 people in Kesennuma were killed or left missing by the natural disaster in March. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man films a ship brought in by the March 11 tsunami at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north of Japan, August 12 , 2011. More than 1,400 people in Kesennuma were killed or left missing by the natural disaster in March. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A combination photo shows a ship in a devastated area of Kesennuma on March 17, 2011 and August 12 , 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that stuck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A combination photo shows a ship in a devastated area of Kesennuma on March 17, 2011 and August 12 , 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that stuck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 16日 星期二

A combination photo shows a street in Kesennuma on March 17, 2011 and August 12, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A combination photo shows a street in Kesennuma on March 17, 2011 and August 12, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Combination photo shows a destroyed shop in Otsuchi on March 15, 2011 and on August 13, 2011 following the earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Combination photo shows a destroyed shop in Otsuchi on March 15, 2011 and on August 13, 2011 following the earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Combination photo shows rescue workers searching through rubble in front of a Shinto shrine in Otsuchi on March 14, 2011 and the same area cleared of debris on August 13, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Combination photo shows rescue workers searching through rubble in front of a Shinto shrine in Otsuchi on March 14, 2011 and the same area cleared of debris on August 13, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Combination photo shows a boat sitting on top of a building on March 28, 2011 and the same building with the boat removed on August 13, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck Otsuchi on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Combination photo shows a boat sitting on top of a building on March 28, 2011 and the same building with the boat removed on August 13, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck Otsuchi on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Combination photo shows damage in Rikuzentakata on April 2, 2011 and the same scene cleared of debris on August 14, 2011 following the devastating magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Combination photo shows damage in Rikuzentakata on April 2, 2011 and the same scene cleared of debris on August 14, 2011 following the devastating magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tsunami aftermath: Then and now

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

