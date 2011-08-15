Tsunami aftermath: Then and now
A man films a ship brought in by the March 11 tsunami at a devastated area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, north of Japan, August 12 , 2011. More than 1,400 people in Kesennuma were killed or left missing by the natural disaster in March. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A combination photo shows a ship in a devastated area of Kesennuma on March 17, 2011 and August 12 , 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that stuck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A combination photo shows a street in Kesennuma on March 17, 2011 and August 12, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Combination photo shows a destroyed shop in Otsuchi on March 15, 2011 and on August 13, 2011 following the earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon
Combination photo shows rescue workers searching through rubble in front of a Shinto shrine in Otsuchi on March 14, 2011 and the same area cleared of debris on August 13, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon
Combination photo shows a boat sitting on top of a building on March 28, 2011 and the same building with the boat removed on August 13, 2011 following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck Otsuchi on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon
Combination photo shows damage in Rikuzentakata on April 2, 2011 and the same scene cleared of debris on August 14, 2011 following the devastating magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that struck the area on March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) Kim Kyung-Hoon
