版本:
中国

Rebels return to Zawiyah

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A rebel fighter gestures after rebels seized full control of the Zawiyah oil refinery, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A rebel fighter gestures after rebels seized full control of the Zawiyah oil refinery, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
1 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Rebel fighters tear down flags of the Gaddafi government after seizing full control of the Zawiyah oil refinery, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Rebel fighters tear down flags of the Gaddafi government after seizing full control of the Zawiyah oil refinery, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
2 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Rebel fighters destroy posters of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi which were found in the administrative center after rebels seized full control of the Zawiyah oil refinery, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Rebel fighters destroy posters of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi which were found in the administrative center after rebels seized full control of the Zawiyah oil refinery, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
3 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Ali Al Ghadban Alafi surveys the damage after four grad missiles fired by pro-Gaddafi forces landed on his home in Zawiyah, August 18, 2011. Alafi and his family were returning from prayers when the attack took place and there were no injuries. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Ali Al Ghadban Alafi surveys the damage after four grad missiles fired by pro-Gaddafi forces landed on his home in Zawiyah, August 18, 2011. Alafi and his family were returning from prayers when the attack took place and there were no injuries. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
4 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Workers mop blood from the floor as a Libyan rebel fighter is being treated for a gunshot wound at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Workers mop blood from the floor as a Libyan rebel fighter is being treated for a gunshot wound at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
5 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A burnt-out vehicle sits at the entrance to the Zawiyah oil refinery after rebels attacked and seized full control of the plant, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A burnt-out vehicle sits at the entrance to the Zawiyah oil refinery after rebels attacked and seized full control of the plant, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
6 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A Libyan rebel fighter keeps a lookout at a checkpoint near the front lines in the village of Bir Shuaib August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A Libyan rebel fighter keeps a lookout at a checkpoint near the front lines in the village of Bir Shuaib August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
7 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Rebel fighters sit near a road sign reading Tripoli (R), central Zawiyah (top) and Subrata after taking partial control of the coastal town of Zawiyah August 14, 2011. Libyan rebels hoisted their flag in the center of the town near the capital after the most dramatic advance in months cut off Muammar Gaddafi's capital from its main link to the outside world. REUTER/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Rebel fighters sit near a road sign reading Tripoli (R), central Zawiyah (top) and Subrata after taking partial control of the coastal town of Zawiyah August 14, 2011. Libyan rebels hoisted their flag in the center of the town near the capital after the most dramatic advance in months cut off Muammar Gaddafi's capital from its main link to the outside world. REUTER/Bob Strong

Close
8 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A rebel fighter raises his arms as a convoy of residents flee fighting between rebels and government forces loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi near the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A rebel fighter raises his arms as a convoy of residents flee fighting between rebels and government forces loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi near the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
9 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Rebel fighters guard men they said are captured Libyan army soldiers at a checkpoint in the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Rebel fighters guard men they said are captured Libyan army soldiers at a checkpoint in the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
10 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A rebel fighter holds a Libyan identification card and a Libyan Army card seized from a man the rebels said is a Libyan Army soldier at a checkpoint in the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A rebel fighter holds a Libyan identification card and a Libyan Army card seized from a man the rebels said is a Libyan Army soldier at a checkpoint in the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
11 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Rebel fighters celebrate after taking partial control of the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Rebel fighters celebrate after taking partial control of the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
12 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A rebel fighter, with ammunition wrapped around his neck, waits at a checkpoint in the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A rebel fighter, with ammunition wrapped around his neck, waits at a checkpoint in the coastal town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
13 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A man, that rebels said was a member of the Gaddafi army, is seen with a gunshot wound to his jaw while being carried to the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. Rebels who attacked the strategic town of Zawiyah lost at least six men as they continue to clear snipers and other pro-government forces. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A man, that rebels said was a member of the Gaddafi army, is seen with a gunshot wound to his jaw while being carried to the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. Rebels who attacked the strategic town of Zawiyah lost at least six men as they continue to clear snipers and other pro-government forces. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
14 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A pool of blood is seen on the floor in the operating room at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A pool of blood is seen on the floor in the operating room at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
15 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A doctor restrains a man they said was a Gaddafi army soldier as they treat him for a gunshot wound at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A doctor restrains a man they said was a Gaddafi army soldier as they treat him for a gunshot wound at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
16 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Doctors attempt unsuccessfully to revive a Libyan rebel fighter with a gunshot wound to his head at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Doctors attempt unsuccessfully to revive a Libyan rebel fighter with a gunshot wound to his head at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
17 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A doctor holds a bullet which was removed from the head of a female civilian who was shot by a sniper while riding in a car, at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A doctor holds a bullet which was removed from the head of a female civilian who was shot by a sniper while riding in a car, at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
18 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A Libyan rebel fighter with a wounded leg is carried in the operating room at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A Libyan rebel fighter with a wounded leg is carried in the operating room at the Bir Muammar Hospital on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
19 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Hospital personnel clean an operating table after treating rebels and civilians injured in fighting between Libyan rebels and pro-Gaddafi government forces at the Bir Muammar Hospital near Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Hospital personnel clean an operating table after treating rebels and civilians injured in fighting between Libyan rebels and pro-Gaddafi government forces at the Bir Muammar Hospital near Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
20 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Majdi (no last name) is aided by a Libyan rebel after viewing the body of his lifelong friend Abdul Ghani at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. The two men went to the same law school and joined the rebel movement fighting Muammar Gaddafi, but their dreams of opening a law practice together were shattered by a sniper's bullet. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Majdi (no last name) is aided by a Libyan rebel after viewing the body of his lifelong friend Abdul Ghani at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. The two men went to the same law school and joined the rebel movement fighting Muammar Gaddafi, but their dreams of opening a law practice together were shattered by a sniper's bullet. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
21 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A man grieves over the body of his brother, a Libyan rebel fighter he said was shot and killed by a Gaddafi government sniper, at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A man grieves over the body of his brother, a Libyan rebel fighter he said was shot and killed by a Gaddafi government sniper, at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
22 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A nine-year-old boy is treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A nine-year-old boy is treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder at a field hospital in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
23 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A Libyan rebel fighter mans a checkpoint near the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A Libyan rebel fighter mans a checkpoint near the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
24 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A burnt out vehicle lies by the side of the road after fighting in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A burnt out vehicle lies by the side of the road after fighting in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
25 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Men arrested on charges of being pro-Gaddafi soldiers are guarded by Libyan rebel fighters at a holding cell on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Men arrested on charges of being pro-Gaddafi soldiers are guarded by Libyan rebel fighters at a holding cell on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
26 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Men arrested on charges of being pro-Gaddafi soldiers try to speak with a Libyan rebel fighter (R) at a holding cell on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Men arrested on charges of being pro-Gaddafi soldiers try to speak with a Libyan rebel fighter (R) at a holding cell on the outskirts of Zawiyah, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
27 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Libyan rebel fighters man a checkpoint near the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Libyan rebel fighters man a checkpoint near the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
28 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A Libyan rebel fighter checks the main road leading to the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A Libyan rebel fighter checks the main road leading to the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
29 / 30
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A truck carrying Libyan rebel fighters drives towards the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

A truck carrying Libyan rebel fighters drives towards the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
30 / 30

Rebels return to Zawiyah

Rebels return to Zawiyah 分享
重新播放
下一个

Battle for Iowa

Battle for Iowa
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »