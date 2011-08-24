版本:
中国

Protests erupt across India

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Ramlila grounds where Hazare is fasting, in New Delhi, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Ramlila grounds where Hazare is fasting, in New Delhi, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as they wave Indian national flags on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as they wave Indian national flags on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts anti-government slogans while blocking a police vehicle (background) carrying Hazare after he was arrested by police in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts anti-government slogans while blocking a police vehicle (background) carrying Hazare after he was arrested by police in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare, surrounded by his supporters, prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare, surrounded by his supporters, prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Activists from Communist Party of India (CPI) and supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare burn an effigy representing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during a protest in support of Hazare and against corruption, in the southern Indian city Hyderabad, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Activists from Communist Party of India (CPI) and supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare burn an effigy representing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during a protest in support of Hazare and against corruption, in the southern Indian city Hyderabad, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
5 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare listens to a speaker on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare listens to a speaker on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A worker stitches Gandhi caps with the words "I am Anna" at a factory in the old quarters of Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A worker stitches Gandhi caps with the words "I am Anna" at a factory in the old quarters of Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
7 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Boys, their faces marked in support of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare, take part in an anti-government protest rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Boys, their faces marked in support of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare, take part in an anti-government protest rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A man uses an iPad to shoot video of supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare during an anti-government rally in Mumbai, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A man uses an iPad to shoot video of supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare during an anti-government rally in Mumbai, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare raises his hand as India's national flag flutters in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the sixth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare raises his hand as India's national flag flutters in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the sixth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
10 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wearing t-shirt with portrait of Mahatma Gandhi participates in a protest rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wearing t-shirt with portrait of Mahatma Gandhi participates in a protest rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare sits on a chair at the Ramlila grounds where Hazare is conducting his fast in New Delhi, August 21, 2011 REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare sits on a chair at the Ramlila grounds where Hazare is conducting his fast in New Delhi, August 21, 2011 REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
12 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves the national flag on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves the national flag on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare block the vehicle carrying Hazare after he was arrested by police in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare block the vehicle carrying Hazare after he was arrested by police in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout anti-government slogans from a police vehicle after being detained from a protest rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout anti-government slogans from a police vehicle after being detained from a protest rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
15 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wears a symbolic lock around his mouth while taking part in an anti-government rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wears a symbolic lock around his mouth while taking part in an anti-government rally against corruption in New Delhi, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare stands amid fallen tents after a heavy downpour on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare stands amid fallen tents after a heavy downpour on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts anti-government slogans as he waits for Hazare to leave Tihar jail in New Delhi, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shouts anti-government slogans as he waits for Hazare to leave Tihar jail in New Delhi, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare sign a banner with a portrait of Hazare outside the Tihar jail in New Delhi, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare sign a banner with a portrait of Hazare outside the Tihar jail in New Delhi, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 20
2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as they wave Indian national flags on the seventh day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare shout slogans as they wave Indian national flags on the seventh day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 20

Protests erupt across India

Protests erupt across India 分享
重新播放
下一个

The world's most invisible people

The world's most invisible people
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »