China shuts down migrant schools

2011年 8月 18日 星期四

Children read books donated by urban families during a charity donation event in a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 28, 2011. China has shut down 24 schools for the children of migrant workers in Beijing forcing more than 14,000 students to drop out, state media said, sparking anger among parents who say they face discrimination. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

A girl uses her fingers to count mathematical problems at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Children have their lunch in a classroom at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

A boy sleeps during an afternoon break at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

A boy pauses as he exercises during break time at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

A boy pauses as he sits on a basin in a toilet at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

A girl has an afternoon nap with a roll of tissue paper in her nose to stop a nosebleed in a dormitory at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

A boy looks at the blackboard as a teacher stands on the desk and writes mathematical problems in a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

A worker dismantles the beds of a kindergarten from the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A group photo of students is seen in the ruins of the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed and dismantled, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A migrant worker carrying his daughter cycles past the ruins of the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed and dismantled, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wang Shi, 7, plays next to his father in the ruins of the New Hope School for children of migrant workers, which was closed and dismantled, at Houbajia village, in Beijing August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China shuts down migrant schools

