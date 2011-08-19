版本:
Famine in Baidoa, Somalia: 1992

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

Somali children wait for food distribution in a Baidoa refugee camp December 13, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A Somali child drinks water from a plastic bag while waiting for food distribution in a Baidoa refugee camp December 14, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A Somali mother and her child, who is too weak to stand, are seen in Baidoa December 12, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A Somali aid worker carries a dead child for burial in a Baidoa refugee camp December 15, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A starving Somali child is given water in Baidoa December 15, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A teenage Somali girl sits in an orphanage as she awaits food handouts, as she is too weak to walk or move from the area of Baidoa December 13, 1992. Behind are workers from the orphanage. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A Somali girl holds a child while waiting for food distribution in a Baidoa refugee camp December 11, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A malnourished Somali child cries, surrounded by stronger children, all of which are awaiting food at the feeding centre near Baidoa in Somalia December 12, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A malnourished Somali child is seen in Baidoa December 14, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A Somali child is seen in a refugee camp in Baidoa December 13, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A young Somali displays a leaflet dropped by US planes showing an American soldier shaking hands with a Somali man in a peace gesture December 14, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

An old man begs for help from a Somali gunman in the city of Baidoa December 19, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A Somali child is seen in a refugee camp in Baidoa December 13, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A Somali mother prepares the body of her child, who died from starvation, for a funeral in Baidoa December 12, 1992. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 8月 19日 星期五

A young Somali smokes and holds a weapon as he and his friends sit on a car December 14, 1992 in Baidoa, Somalia. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Famine in Baidoa, Somalia: 1992

