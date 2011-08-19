Belgium festival tragedy
Volunteers look at the wreckage of a tent which collapsed following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Volunteers look at the wreckage of a tent which collapsed following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
A girl uses her cell phone at Pukkelpop outdoor music festival after a tent collapsed following a heavy storm near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
A girl uses her cell phone at Pukkelpop outdoor music festival after a tent collapsed following a heavy storm near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
People evacuate Pukkelpop outdoor music festival after a tent collapsed following a heavy storm near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
People evacuate Pukkelpop outdoor music festival after a tent collapsed following a heavy storm near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Police officers look at the wreckage of a tent which collapsed following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Police officers look at the wreckage of a tent which collapsed following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
A volunteer looks at the wreckage of a tent which collapsed following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
A volunteer looks at the wreckage of a tent which collapsed following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
A broken tree is seen after it felt on a tent following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
A broken tree is seen after it felt on a tent following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
People prepare to leave the venue of the outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
People prepare to leave the venue of the outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
An empty camp site is seen after people leave outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
An empty camp site is seen after people leave outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A banner reading "Rest in peace" is placed at the entrance of outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A banner reading "Rest in peace" is placed at the entrance of outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
People leave the venue of outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
People leave the venue of outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A photo of victims of the disaster at outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop is placed at the entrance of the site near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A photo of victims of the disaster at outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop is placed at the entrance of the site near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A man sits next to the entrance of the outdoor Belgian Pukkelpop pop festival near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A man sits next to the entrance of the outdoor Belgian Pukkelpop pop festival near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule