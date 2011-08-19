版本:
Belgium festival tragedy

2011年 8月 20日 星期六

Volunteers look at the wreckage of a tent which collapsed following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

A girl uses her cell phone at Pukkelpop outdoor music festival after a tent collapsed following a heavy storm near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

People evacuate Pukkelpop outdoor music festival after a tent collapsed following a heavy storm near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Police officers look at the wreckage of a tent which collapsed following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

A volunteer looks at the wreckage of a tent which collapsed following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

A broken tree is seen after it felt on a tent following a heavy storm at the Pukkelpop outdoor music festival near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

People prepare to leave the venue of the outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

An empty camp site is seen after people leave outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

A banner reading "Rest in peace" is placed at the entrance of outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

People leave the venue of outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

A photo of victims of the disaster at outdoor Belgian pop festival Pukkelpop is placed at the entrance of the site near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

A man sits next to the entrance of the outdoor Belgian Pukkelpop pop festival near Hasselt August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Belgium festival tragedy

