The fall of Tripoli
A little girl holds a Kingdom of Libya flag at a school where children gathered to raise the new flag, in Tripoli, August 29, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A little girl holds a Kingdom of Libya flag at a school where children gathered to raise the new flag, in Tripoli, August 29, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Bullet cartridges are seen on the street as civilians walk along the green square in the center of Tripoli, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Bullet cartridges are seen on the street as civilians walk along the green square in the center of Tripoli, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man accused of being a loyalist mercenary of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi kneels on the ground after being arrested at one of the several check points in Tripoli, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man accused of being a loyalist mercenary of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi kneels on the ground after being arrested at one of the several check points in Tripoli, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A rebel fighter looks at burnt bodies at the Khamis 32 military encampment in southern Tripoli, August 28, 2011. The charred remains of around 53 people have been found in a warehouse in the Libyan capital Tripoli, apparently opponents of Muammar Gaddafi who were executed as his rule collapsed, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday. REUTERS /Louafi Larbi
A rebel fighter looks at burnt bodies at the Khamis 32 military encampment in southern Tripoli, August 28, 2011. The charred remains of around 53 people have been found in a warehouse in the Libyan capital Tripoli, apparently opponents of Muammar Gaddafi who were executed as his rule collapsed, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday. REUTERS /Louafi Larbi
Libyan rebel fighters sit at the sitting room of Muammar Gaddafi's private plane at the international airport in Tripoli, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters sit at the sitting room of Muammar Gaddafi's private plane at the international airport in Tripoli, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Volunteers collect the decomposed body of an African mercenary from the Gaddafi brigades who was killed during fighting with the rebels in Tadjoura, August 27, 2011. The body was covered with quicklime to stop further decomposition. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Volunteers collect the decomposed body of an African mercenary from the Gaddafi brigades who was killed during fighting with the rebels in Tadjoura, August 27, 2011. The body was covered with quicklime to stop further decomposition. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebel fighters check an armoured door at a tunnel in the ransacked Bab al-Aziziya compound of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebel fighters check an armoured door at a tunnel in the ransacked Bab al-Aziziya compound of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel fighter fires his heavy machine gun during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel fighter fires his heavy machine gun during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyans stand next to a golden sofa with a statue of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside her house in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyans stand next to a golden sofa with a statue of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside her house in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Bodies of men, believed to have been executed by soldiers loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, lie on beds at a hospital compound at Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Bodies of men, believed to have been executed by soldiers loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, lie on beds at a hospital compound at Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Libyan rebel fighters fire their weapons during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Libyan rebel fighters fire their weapons during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A suspected mercenary lies on the rubble of a fire station during a fight by the rebels for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A suspected mercenary lies on the rubble of a fire station during a fight by the rebels for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Civilians evacuate from the city center as rebels try to flush out forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Civilians evacuate from the city center as rebels try to flush out forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Libyan rebel fighter fires his weapon during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel fighter fires his weapon during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over detainees during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over detainees during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over detainees during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over detainees during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A rebel fighter slaps a wounded man accused of being a mercenary fighting for Muammar Gaddafi outside a fire station in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter slaps a wounded man accused of being a mercenary fighting for Muammar Gaddafi outside a fire station in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured Libyan rebel fighter flashes the victory sign during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An injured Libyan rebel fighter flashes the victory sign during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters stand beside a car transporting an injured comrade during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters stand beside a car transporting an injured comrade during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters are pictured with their weapons during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters are pictured with their weapons during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters react as they search for snipers while fighting for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters react as they search for snipers while fighting for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebel fighters stand behind a wall during a fire fight in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters stand behind a wall during a fire fight in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyan rebel fighters aim their machine gun during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters aim their machine gun during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Bodies lie outside the south gate of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Bodies lie outside the south gate of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Libyan rebel fighters run for cover during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters run for cover during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel fighter kicks down a door during a house search for snipers in the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel fighter kicks down a door during a house search for snipers in the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A rebel fighter fires his machine gun towards a sniper from a hotel where foreign journalists are staying at in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A rebel fighter fires his machine gun towards a sniper from a hotel where foreign journalists are staying at in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Civilians cover the body of a man found along a beach in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Civilians cover the body of a man found along a beach in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Rebel fighters secure an area during fighting in Abu Slim in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Rebel fighters secure an area during fighting in Abu Slim in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Smoke rises above following a fight at Souk Bouslim, east of Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Smoke rises above following a fight at Souk Bouslim, east of Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A rebel steps on a poster of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at Rixos hotel, after gunmen released foreigners, in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A rebel steps on a poster of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at Rixos hotel, after gunmen released foreigners, in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A rebel fighter is seen at the south gate of the Bab al Aziziya compound as they make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the compound in Tripoli August 24, 2011. The sign on the wall reads "Welcome, our dear guest". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A rebel fighter is seen at the south gate of the Bab al Aziziya compound as they make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the compound in Tripoli August 24, 2011. The sign on the wall reads "Welcome, our dear guest". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebels fight at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Libyan rebels fight at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Libyan rebel fighters take cover from bullets fired by Gaddafi's forces outside Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters take cover from bullets fired by Gaddafi's forces outside Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel fighter fires his machine gun toward a sniper as they make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel fighter fires his machine gun toward a sniper as they make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebels atop a vehicle celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Libyan rebels atop a vehicle celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A Libyan rebel fighter prays at the enterance of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel fighter prays at the enterance of Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebels fight at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Libyan rebels fight at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Libyan rebel fighter jumps from a tank outside the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighter jumps from a tank outside the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebels celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Libyan rebels celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A woman flashes a victory sign during celebrations in Green Square, renamed Martyrs Square by rebels, in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman flashes a victory sign during celebrations in Green Square, renamed Martyrs Square by rebels, in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyans celebrate in Green Square, renamed Martyrs Square by rebels, in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyans celebrate in Green Square, renamed Martyrs Square by rebels, in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Smoke rises above downtown Tripoli following fighting at Bab Al-Aziziya compound, August 23, 2011 REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Smoke rises above downtown Tripoli following fighting at Bab Al-Aziziya compound, August 23, 2011 REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A Libyan rebel fighter runs as smoke rises from Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel fighter runs as smoke rises from Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi gather outside the Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Supporters of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi gather outside the Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Libyan rebel fighters return fire during an attack by pro-Gaddafi forces after rebels seized a Gaddafi army women's officer training center in Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Libyan rebel fighters return fire during an attack by pro-Gaddafi forces after rebels seized a Gaddafi army women's officer training center in Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A man lets off fireworks near the courthouse in Benghazi to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A man lets off fireworks near the courthouse in Benghazi to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A man waves the Libyan rebel flag during a celebration in the town of Maia after fighters pushed pro-Gaddafi government forces back to within 15 miles of Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A man waves the Libyan rebel flag during a celebration in the town of Maia after fighters pushed pro-Gaddafi government forces back to within 15 miles of Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong