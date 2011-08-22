版本:
Shooting at Mexican soccer match

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Fans of Santos and Morelia react during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. The soccer match in Mexico's first division was abandoned after a shootout just outside the stadium. Players ran to the dressing room and fans dived for cover when the shots rang out near the end of the first half of the match. REUTERS/ Alejandro...more

Shooting at Mexican soccer match

