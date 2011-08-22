版本:
中国

The Gaddafi compound

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A Libyan soldier looks at interior damage to a building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A Libyan worker cleans near a destroyed private bus of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A Libyan soldier supporting Libyan's leader Muammar Gaddafi holds up a rifle, protesting the coalition air strikes, in front of his compound Bab al-Aziziya in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A supporter of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi stands on a building, destroyed in what the government said was a western missile attack, inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi run after journalists as they pass tents set up in Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound in Tripoli, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Smoke rises around the area of Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound after coalition air strikes in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A Libyan soldier walks at the Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A sign is pictured at the entrance of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Brides and grooms arrive after a mass wedding ceremony at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, July 7, 2011. The wedding, held for 25 couples who could not afford their own celebrations, was sponsored by a charity organisation as a gift. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Libyan army soldiers stand on a building, destroyed in what the government said was a western missile attack, inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi and who form a human shield chant slogans at Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A Libyan soldier walks inside a building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Debris is seen near a building at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A Libyan boy loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi chants slogans at Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound in Tripoli, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Aisha Gaddafi, daughter of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi, gestures during a pro-government rally at the heavily fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Supporters of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi shout slogans as they stand and sit on a wall in Bab Al- Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A damaged building is pictured at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

People take pictures of a damaged building at Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A Libyan soldier walks inside a damaged building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Supporters of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi show pieces of shrapnel from what the government said was a western missile attack on a building inside Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified Tripoli compound, March 21, 2011. The sign reads, "Long live the leader!" REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Libyans loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi sit in their car in front of Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A damaged building is pictured at Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A boy holds up a rifle during Libyan's leader Muammar Gaddafi supporters march, protesting the coalition air strikes, in front of his compound Bab al-Aziziya in Tripoli, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A crater, which the Libyan government said was caused by coalition air strikes, is seen at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A Libyan boy loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi enters a tent in front of Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

Libyan citizens hold pictures of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi during a protest after a NATO and coalition forces air strike in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A Libyan boy loyal to Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi sits inside a tent in front of Bab Al-Aziziyah, Gaddafi's heavily fortified compound, in Tripoli, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

People talk near a damaged building at Muammar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

2011年 8月 22日 星期一

A man waves a Libyan national flag during a protest after a NATO air strike at Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

The Gaddafi compound

