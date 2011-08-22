Weekly sports highlights
Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush loses his helmet as he stretches for the goal line but comes up short in the first quarter of play against the Carolina Panthers in their pre-season NFL game in Miami, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush loses his helmet as he stretches for the goal line but comes up short in the first quarter of play against the Carolina Panthers in their pre-season NFL game in Miami, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Olympique Marseille's Mathieu Valbuena (L) attempts a kick in front of Saint-Etienne's Faouzi Ghoulam during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Olympique Marseille's Mathieu Valbuena (L) attempts a kick in front of Saint-Etienne's Faouzi Ghoulam during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Players from American Georgetown University men's basketball team and China's Bayi men's basketball team fight during a basketball friendly game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Arena, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Players from American Georgetown University men's basketball team and China's Bayi men's basketball team fight during a basketball friendly game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Arena, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Swiss Acro League pilots fly for a demonstration at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss Acro League pilots fly for a demonstration at the Sonchaux Acro Show paragliding competition in Villeneuve, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Braga's Alan (L) fights for the ball with Young Boys' Elsad Zverotic during their Europa League playoff first leg soccer match at Braga's city stadium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Braga's Alan (L) fights for the ball with Young Boys' Elsad Zverotic during their Europa League playoff first leg soccer match at Braga's city stadium, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A young man catches a wave in the water of an artificial wave build as part of a promotion event between Terminal 1 and 2 at Munich's international airport, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A young man catches a wave in the water of an artificial wave build as part of a promotion event between Terminal 1 and 2 at Munich's international airport, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Triathletes dive in the water at the ITU Team Triathlon World Championship in Lausanne, Switzerland, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Triathletes dive in the water at the ITU Team Triathlon World Championship in Lausanne, Switzerland, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Newcastle United's Joey Barton (L) scuffles with Sunderland's Phil Bardsley during their English Premier League match in Sunderland, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Newcastle United's Joey Barton (L) scuffles with Sunderland's Phil Bardsley during their English Premier League match in Sunderland, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Fans of Santos and Morelia react during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Alejandro Jimenez Aguilar
Fans of Santos and Morelia react during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Alejandro Jimenez Aguilar
Afghan National Army soldiers play cricket on a helipad at FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Afghan National Army soldiers play cricket on a helipad at FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Boston Red Sox's Ryan Lavarnway splits his bat on a first inning single against Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy during their game in Kansas City, Missouri, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Boston Red Sox's Ryan Lavarnway splits his bat on a first inning single against Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy during their game in Kansas City, Missouri, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Racing Club's Matias Cahais (bottom) fights for the ball with Banfield's Victor Lopez during their Argentine First Division match in Banfield, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Racing Club's Matias Cahais (bottom) fights for the ball with Banfield's Victor Lopez during their Argentine First Division match in Banfield, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Andy Murray of Britain pulls at his shirt as he reacts to play against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their championship match at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Andy Murray of Britain pulls at his shirt as he reacts to play against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their championship match at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A competitor dives off the roof of the Institute of Contempory Art as an airplane takes off from Logan International Airport during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2011 competition in Boston, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A competitor dives off the roof of the Institute of Contempory Art as an airplane takes off from Logan International Airport during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2011 competition in Boston, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron has a drink while watching the fourth cricket test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron has a drink while watching the fourth cricket test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Rahul Dravid hits out and has England's Ian Bell (L) leaping as Matt Prior (2nd L) looks on during the fourth cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Rahul Dravid hits out and has England's Ian Bell (L) leaping as Matt Prior (2nd L) looks on during the fourth cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Maccabi Tel Aviv's Nivaldo (R) challenges Toche of Panathinaikos during their Europe League first leg play-off soccer match at Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Maccabi Tel Aviv's Nivaldo (R) challenges Toche of Panathinaikos during their Europe League first leg play-off soccer match at Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Gary Hunt of the United Kingdom dives in the final round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2011 competition in Boston, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gary Hunt of the United Kingdom dives in the final round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2011 competition in Boston, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spain's Marc Gasol (R) is challenged by Lithuania's Robertas Javtokas during their men's international friendly basketball game in the new arena in Kaunas August 18, 2011. Kaunas will host a final phase and medal games of the European men's basketball championship in September. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (LITHUANIA - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)
Spain's Marc Gasol (R) is challenged by Lithuania's Robertas Javtokas during their men's international friendly basketball game in the new arena in Kaunas August 18, 2011. Kaunas will host a final phase and medal games of the European men's basketball championship in September. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (LITHUANIA - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)
New York Yankees' Curtis Granderson (14) is forced out by Minnesota Twins shortstop Matt Tolbert at second base on the front end of a double play during the first inning of their American League MLB baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller
New York Yankees' Curtis Granderson (14) is forced out by Minnesota Twins shortstop Matt Tolbert at second base on the front end of a double play during the first inning of their American League MLB baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller