Jack Layton: 1950 - 2011

2011年 8月 23日 星期二

New Democratic Party Leader Jack Layton waves with his wife Olivia Chow while kicking off his campaign on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada May 23, 2004. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton adjusts his poppy following Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa November 3, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Then Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin (R) shares a laugh with New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton (2nd L) in the House of Commons in Ottawa June 23, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Saxophone player Richard Underhill (L) plays for New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton (C) and Olivia Chow, his wife and fellow candidate, during a campaign stop at Chow's riding office in Toronto January 22, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton debates a private members bill dealing with climate change in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa February 5, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (R) talks with New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton (L), then Liberal leader Stephane Dion (2nd L) and then Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe in Ottawa October 30, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton (R) speaks to children at the East End Children's Centre during a campaign stop in Toronto, September 17, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton listens to questions while addressing students at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A student arrives to attend a question and answer session with New Democratic Party leader Jack Layton in the party room of the Student Union building at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton (L) raises his hat as he and his wife, Ontario Member of Parliament Olivia Chow, board Layton's bus to begin his election campaign after a rally in Ottawa, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton raises a glass of beer during a campaign stop at a sports bar in Montreal, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shaun Best

NDP Leader Jack Layton and his wife, Olivia Chow, wave to the crowd as they march in the Good Friday parade in St Francis of Assisi Church, in Toronto April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Canada's NDP Leader Jack Layton greets a supporter at Sikh Khalsa Parade celebrations at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ontario April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton waves to supporters during a campaign stop in Toronto April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Canada's NDP leader Jack Layton answers reporters' questions after a campaign rally in Winnipeg, Manitoba April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Canada's NDP leader Jack Layton raises his cane at a campaign rally in Winnipeg, Manitoba April 27, 2011. Canadians will head to the polls in a federal election on May 2. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

NDP leader Jack Layton greets supporters while holding an election campaign rally in Burnaby, British Columbia April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton speaks to supporters at his federal election night headquarters in Toronto, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton and his wife and Olivia Chow hold their granddaughter Beatrice after casting their Federal Election ballots in Toronto, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Leader of the NDP Jack Layton holds up a carving of a Killer Whale after speaking at the 2011 Canadian Labour Congress convention in Vancouver, British Columbia May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

NDP leader Jack Layton delivers a keynote speech at the party's 50th Anniversary Convention in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

NDP leader Jack Layton walks with an aide during a break in the party's 50th Anniversary Convention in Vancouver, British Columbia June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

NDP leader Jack Layton delivers a keynote speech at the party's 50th Anniversary Convention in Vancouver, British Columbia June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jack Layton speaks at a news conference in Toronto, July 25, 2011. Layton announced he is temporarily stepping down to battle cancer. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jack Layton: 1950 - 2011

