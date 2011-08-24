版本:
中国

Trapped in the Rixos hotel

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A member of the media stands in the atrium of the Rixos hotel as one half of the hotel experiences a power cut, in Tripoli August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Members of the media mark white flags with TV initials at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

An armed man loyal to Libyan leader Gaddafi walks through the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A member of the media walks under a banner which has been displayed by members of the media staying at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A member of the media works in a corridor at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

The Libyan state television set is seen abandoned at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A member of the media works on a staircase at the Rixos hotel during a power cut in Tripoli August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A television reporter speaks during a recording in the corridor at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Members of the media gather in a corridor at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A member of the media runs due to the noise from gunfire at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Members of the media gather in the basement at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Members of the media wait in a corridor at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Members of the media gather in the basement to watch a film at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Members of the media gather in the basement at the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

A member of the media waits in a corridor of the Rixos hotel beside a sign in Arabic which reads "Don't shoot we are press" in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Freelance television producers Tadek Markowski (L) and Henry Morton are evacuated by the International Red Cross from the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Freelance cameraman Paul Roubicek (R) embraces CNN producer Jomana Karadsheh as they arrive at the Corinthia hotel after being evacuated by the International Red Cross from the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Jomana Karadsheh (L), a producer for CNN and Matthew Chance, Senior International Correspondent for CNN are evacuated by the International Red Cross from the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

CNN producer Jomana Karadsheh reaches out to greet a friend at the first rebel checkpoint after being evacuated by the International Red Cross from the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

Members of the International media embrace as they arrive at the Corinthia hotel after being evacuated by the International Red Cross from the Rixos hotel in Tripoli August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

