The hunt for Gaddafi

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A Libyan rebel fighter kicks down a door during a house search for snipers in the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyan rebel fighters react as they search for snipers while fighting for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan rebel fighter searches a car at the Abu Slim area while fighting for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan rebel fighter stands guard as his comrades talk to a woman during a house search for snipers as they fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A rebel fighter takes cover from sniper fire behind a pick up truck outside the hotel where foreign journalists are staying in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyan rebel fighters take cover as they make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Dead bodies lie just outside the south gate of Bab al Aziziya compound as rebels make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A Libyan rebel fighter fires his machine gun toward a sniper as they make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A rebel walks at Al Hadaba street, east of Tripoli, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

A rebel runs during fighting at Al Hadaba street, east of Tripoli, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Rebel fighters secure an area during fighting in Abu Slim in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A Libyan rebel fighter fires his machine gun toward a sniper as they make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Libyan rebel fighters run for cover as they make a final push to flush out pro-Gaddafi forces from the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Clouds of smoke appear from the Bab al-Aziziyah complex following battles between rebels and Gaddafi forces in Tripoli, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A rebel fighter takes up position at Tripoli Airport, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

