In the path of Irene
A boat sits in a fence after being washed out by Hurricane Irene at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
A rainbow appears over a building as sand is blown down Long Beach Park as the sun sets and the sky clears from Hurricane Irene in Long Beach, New York, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents walk along Highway 12, the main road that connects Cape Hatteras National Seashore to the main land which was destroyed by Hurricane Irene in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Rapidly rising floodwaters fill a neighborhood in the South Ward district of Trenton, N.J. because of rain from Hurricane Irene, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
After checking on his family's home, Henry Walker (R) plays around with friends Keron Roundtree (L) and Barry Gurley (C) as rapidly rising floodwaters covered in leaking kerosene fill a neighborhood in the South Ward district of Trenton, N.J. because of rain from Hurricane Irene August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
A "No Trespassing" sign hangs on a beached sailboat after it washed ashore in Hampton Bays, New York August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman carries her dog in a flooded street in Hoboken, New Jersey August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Beach goers pass by the North beach camp ground as a trailer sits on the beach after being washed out by Hurricane Irene at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Residents inspect fallen power lines in Hampton Bays, New York August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man stands in the center of a nearly deserted 7th Avenue in Manhattan as Hurricane Irene closed in on the New York City area August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman rides her bicycle through a flooded street in lower Manhattan after Hurricane Irene passed over the New York City area August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Waves and storm surge pound the boardwalk and the beach at first light as Hurricane Irene slams into Asbury Park, New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
A man carries his son in a flooded street after the pass of Hurricane Irene at Hoboken in New Jersey August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman walks off the Long Beach Park beach as the sun sets and the sky clears from Hurricane Irene in Long Beach, New York August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two men struggle against sand kicked up by high winds as they attempt to photograph the stormy ocean in Sagaponack, New York August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Patrons of the Mad River bar watch as the flooded Schuylkill River covers Main Street, in Manayunk, a suburb of Philadelphia, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed (
Residents use kayaks to navigate a flooded street in Southampton, New York August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman talks on her phone as she surveys the damage from Tropical Storm Irene along the boardwalk in the Rockaway beach section of Queens, New York August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Joseph Ayala (L) uses a broom to clear the grates on his street after Tropical Storm Irene passed through in the Rockaway beach section of Queens, New York August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A tree limb lies on the ground in front of the U.S. Capitol the morning after Hurricane Irene passed by Washington August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
River debris is seen washed up along the Alexandria shore the morning after Hurricane Irene passed by Washington D.C. in Alexandria, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin J. Myers
American-Russian Andre Kozlov, 38, walks through his flooded basement after the pass of Hurricane Irene at Hoboken in New Jersey August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bob Bianchini an engineer from the public works department, out for a safety inspection, is slammed by waves and storm surge pounding the boardwalk and the beach at first light as hurricane Irene slams into Asbury Park, N.J., August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
The National Guard patrol the board walk after Hurricane Irene passed through, in Ocean City, Maryland, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Sand covers the board walk after Hurricane Irene passed through in Ocean City, Maryland August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Brian Grant (L) and Bob Bianchini, engineers from the public works department out for a safety inspection, are slammed by waves and storm surge pounding the boardwalk and the beach at first light as Hurricane Irene slams into Asbury Park, New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly walks the waterfront at Battery park in Lower Manhattan after Hurricane Irene passed over the New York City area August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People look at a car in a flooded street after the pass of Hurricane Irene at Hoboken, New Jersey August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A pedestrian walks through a flooded street at Hoboken, New Jersey August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A beach ball sits idle near the seawall at New York City's Battery Park with New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty beyond after Hurricane Irene passed over the New York City area August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hampstead, N.C. residents Hayden Brunner (R) and Elena Olszewski walk next to the damage at the Atlantic Food Mart in Surf City, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A police car passes the wreckage where an 11-year-old boy died when he was pinned under a large tree that fell onto his apartment building during Hurricane Irene in Newport News, Virginia, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A man slides in the puddles from the rain of Hurricane Irene in New York's Times Square, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Pool lounge chairs are stored in the pool during Hurricane Irene in Ocean City, Maryland, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Waves sweep over a beached sailboat in Bogue Sound as the backside of Hurricane Irene comes ashore near Morehead City, North Carolina, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A truck drives through flooded road as Hurricane Irene hits Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Salvo, North Carolina, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
A woman and her son cross through New York's Times Square as the rain from Hurricane Irene begins to fall, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A taxi speeds by on 42nd Street at Times Square in New York as rains fall before Hurricane Irene hits, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Jones
A man checks the exterior of a boarded up business affected by the early effects of Hurricane Irene in Ocean City, Maryland, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A pedestrian crosses an open area as Hurricane Irene passes through Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill
An employee boards up the windows of a store in Amagansett, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The roof of an ocean front house is destroyed by strong winds from Hurricane Irene at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pedestrians pass sandbags used to control possible floods at downtown Manhattan in New York August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rhiannon Shaw, 9, and her friend Lizzie Broadfoot, 7, huddle together while checking out the beach, August 27, 2011, as Hurricane Irene passes through Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People fill sand bags on Rockaway Beach in the Bell Harbor section New York City ahead of Hurricane Irene, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hurricane Irene hits Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
A man, evacuating Coney Island, walks up the ramp to the subway to catch the last train out ahead of Hurricane Irene's arrival in the Brooklyn section of New York August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
An onlooker jumps off a wall after watching the early effects of Hurricane Irene in Ocean City, Maryland, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A passenger waits on the subway platform before the scheduled closing of the New York City Subway system in New York August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police patrols an empty boardwalk after an evacuation in preparation for Hurricane Irene in Ocean City, Maryland, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A beach goer photographs the storm surf from the dunes a day before the landfall of Hurricane Irene in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Shoppers stock up on bottled water at a Stop and Shop at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
People walk on the beach in Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Debbie Bell loads sacks from her surf shop store into her car at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Rachel Isaac tries to hitch a ride out of the island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Jesse Terry and his dog walk towards their train to Connecticut in New York's Grand Central Station, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tricia Straight and her boyfriend Steven Scovell, both of Wilmington, North Carolina, share a kiss as heavy winds and rain move in to the state from Hurricane Irene, on Wrightville Beach, NC, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A surfer rides the waves at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Lifeguards wave as they leave the beach for the final time along the empty boardwalk at Atlantic City, New Jersey, August 26, 2011, before Hurricane Irene hits the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lee Rogers boards up the windows of his friend's house at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Salvo, North Carolina, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Windows are boarded in Far Rockaway, New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Karlie Philips writes on the boards of her boarded home as her daughter Kylie looks on, at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Salvo, North Carolina, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
People are seen at the beach as a lifeguard installs a double-red warning flag as Hurricane Irene approaches, in Asbury Park, New Jersey August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
A surfer walks on the beach at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
