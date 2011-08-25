Deadly Guatemala river flood

Women talk near damaged cars pictured in San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, 63 km (39 miles) southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. Heavy rains on Wednesday caused overflowing of San Juan River in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, according the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED). Two women and three children drowned due to the swollen river, with one person injured and six missing, according to the authorities. ...more