Blast hits U.N. building

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A victim of a bomb blast ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja is loaded into an ambulance, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A victim of a bomb blast ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja is loaded into an ambulance, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Rescue workers are seen after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Rescue workers are seen after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A U.N. staff member directs an ambulance after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A U.N. staff member directs an ambulance after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Damage is seen in a room after a bomb blast at the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NTA via Reuters TV

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Damage is seen in a room after a bomb blast at the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NTA via Reuters TV

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A damaged U.N. vehicle is seen after a bomb blast at the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NTA via Reuters TV

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A damaged U.N. vehicle is seen after a bomb blast at the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NTA via Reuters TV

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

An unidentified victim weeps after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

An unidentified victim weeps after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Victims await treatment after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Victims await treatment after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

U.N. staff are seen after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

U.N. staff are seen after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

U.N. staff are seen after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

U.N. staff are seen after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Blood is pictured from victims of a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Blood is pictured from victims of a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

The scene of a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

The scene of a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A scene after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A scene after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

Blast hits U.N. building

