Photos of the week
Eight-year-old Sumayya, whose uncle, Imran Ali, was injured in a shootout by unidentified gunmen, looks at him as he is brought to a hospital for treatment in Karachi August 23, 2011. Karachi faced a complete shutdown after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) announced that a day of mourning would be observed against the ongoing wave of violence that has claimed nearly 100 lives in less than a week, local media reported....more
Eight-year-old Sumayya, whose uncle, Imran Ali, was injured in a shootout by unidentified gunmen, looks at him as he is brought to a hospital for treatment in Karachi August 23, 2011. Karachi faced a complete shutdown after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) announced that a day of mourning would be observed against the ongoing wave of violence that has claimed nearly 100 lives in less than a week, local media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, in this handout photo taken August 19, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Lutheran World Relief/Handout
A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, in this handout photo taken August 19, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Lutheran World Relief/Handout
With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in Southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. The family has a rental house through Sunday but plan on leaving for home a day early if the winds and rain from Irene spoil their travels to the coast. REUTERS/Randall Hill
With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in Southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. The family has a rental house through Sunday but plan on leaving for home a day early if the winds and rain from Irene spoil their travels to the coast. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A view of Nepal's capital is seen from the hilltop home of Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, as she talks with her Grandmother Ratna Maya Tamang at the outskirts of Nepal's capital August 14, 2011. Despite her mother being a Nepali national, Nina cannot become a citizen of Nepal because her father who had abandoned her mother after Nina was born is absent and she has no official proof of his nationality. On August 25, 2011, the U.N....more
A view of Nepal's capital is seen from the hilltop home of Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, as she talks with her Grandmother Ratna Maya Tamang at the outskirts of Nepal's capital August 14, 2011. Despite her mother being a Nepali national, Nina cannot become a citizen of Nepal because her father who had abandoned her mother after Nina was born is absent and she has no official proof of his nationality. On August 25, 2011, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR will launch an international campaign to highlight the plight of the estimated 12-15 million people worldwide who are not recognised as nationals by any country and become stateless. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over a detainee during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over a detainee during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate near a golf buggy belonging to Muammar Gaddafi at the entrance of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate near a golf buggy belonging to Muammar Gaddafi at the entrance of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Somali government soldier shoots at close range to execute two former soldiers Abdi Sankus Abdi (R) and Abdullahi Jinow Guure (L) at the Iskola Bulisiya square in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 22, 2011. The military court of the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) executed Abdi, 31, and Guure, 29, after they were found guilty of killing another soldier and a civilian on the basis of witness testimony, the Chairman of the...more
A Somali government soldier shoots at close range to execute two former soldiers Abdi Sankus Abdi (R) and Abdullahi Jinow Guure (L) at the Iskola Bulisiya square in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 22, 2011. The military court of the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) executed Abdi, 31, and Guure, 29, after they were found guilty of killing another soldier and a civilian on the basis of witness testimony, the Chairman of the Military Court Hassan Mohamed Hussein Mungab said. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Demonstrators shout slogans during a march against Dagestani-born martial arts champion Rasul Mirzayev in central Moscow August 25, 2011. Mirzayev has been detained and accused of killing a Muscovite during a street fight. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov
Demonstrators shout slogans during a march against Dagestani-born martial arts champion Rasul Mirzayev in central Moscow August 25, 2011. Mirzayev has been detained and accused of killing a Muscovite during a street fight. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov
Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair try to catch a cab in New York August 25, 2011. A New York judge dropped all criminal sexual assault charges against Strauss-Kahn on Tuesday after prosecutors lost faith in the credibility of his accuser. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair try to catch a cab in New York August 25, 2011. A New York judge dropped all criminal sexual assault charges against Strauss-Kahn on Tuesday after prosecutors lost faith in the credibility of his accuser. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A couple kiss during celebrations for the 'Elderly day' at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A couple kiss during celebrations for the 'Elderly day' at the Canevaro old people's home in Lima August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A member of the media works on a staircase at the Rixos hotel during a power cut in Tripoli August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A member of the media works on a staircase at the Rixos hotel during a power cut in Tripoli August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Force Bronco, prepare their weapons for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in Naray district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Force Bronco, prepare their weapons for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in Naray district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Demonstrators block a main street with barricades during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago, Chile, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators block a main street with barricades during a 48-hour national strike in Santiago, Chile, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Ramlila grounds where Hazare is fasting, in New Delhi August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Ramlila grounds where Hazare is fasting, in New Delhi August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Wingwalker Todd Green falls from John Mohr's Steerman aircraft to his death, after losing his grip while trying to perform a transfer to the helicopter during Selfridge Air Show, less than 30 miles from Detroit, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Angell
Wingwalker Todd Green falls from John Mohr's Steerman aircraft to his death, after losing his grip while trying to perform a transfer to the helicopter during Selfridge Air Show, less than 30 miles from Detroit, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Angell
A woman waits for a train which will take to her hometown in Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A woman waits for a train which will take to her hometown in Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
People look at a wax figure and a capsule containing blood of the late beatified Pope John Paul II on displayed at the Basilica of the virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city August 25, 2011. The blood will be on tour around the country from August 25, to December 15, 2011, according to the local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People look at a wax figure and a capsule containing blood of the late beatified Pope John Paul II on displayed at the Basilica of the virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city August 25, 2011. The blood will be on tour around the country from August 25, to December 15, 2011, according to the local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A member of the Boi do Seu Teodoro musical group performs at their annual cultural festival in the city of Sobradinho in Brasilia August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A member of the Boi do Seu Teodoro musical group performs at their annual cultural festival in the city of Sobradinho in Brasilia August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Tiffany Zeng of China stretches on the beach in Santa Monica, California August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tiffany Zeng of China stretches on the beach in Santa Monica, California August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson