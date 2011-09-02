Best of Daegu
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs through a corner during his men's 200 metres heat at the IAAF 2011 World Championships in Daegu, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Damar Forbes of Jamaica competes in the men's long jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Tetiana Petlyuk of Ukraine lies on the track with a leg injury during her women's 800 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes during the women's high jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica (R) leans at the finish line ahead of Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. winning the women's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Usain Bolt of Jamaica blows a kiss to the crowd after winning his men's 200 metres semi-final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica kneels on the track after winning the women's 200 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Olha Saladuha of Ukraine competes in the women's triple jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya celebrates winning the men's 3000 metres steeplechase final ahead of Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (C) and Bouabdellah Tahri of France (R) at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Dimitrios Chondrokoukis of Greece reacts during the men's high jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Melaine Walker of Jamaica celebrates placing second in the women's 400 metres hurdles final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dwight Phillips of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tetiana Petlyuk of Ukraine falls to the track with a leg injury during her women's 800 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Olha Saladuha of Ukraine (L) celebrates with Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan after the women's triple jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. Saladuha won gold and Rypakova silver. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Lashinda Demus celebrates winning the women's 400 metres hurdles final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Aleksandr Shustov of Russia reacts during the men's high jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hwang In-sung of South Korea competes in the men's shot put qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Robert Harting of Germany celebrates winning the men's discus throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Rozle Prezelj of Slovenia competes during the men's high jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Christopher Tomlinson of Britain reacts during the men's long jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa runs with the baton during his men's 4x400 metres relay heat at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia lands on the mat during the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Lazaro Borges of Cuba competes in the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Austra Skujyte of Lithuania competes during the long jump event of the heptathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kirani James of Grenada leans at the finish line ahead of LaShawn Merritt of the U.S. (R) and Kevin Borlee of Belgium (L) to win the men's 400 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Yuliya Zaripova of Russia leaps over a hurdle on her way to winning the women's 3000 metres steeplechase final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kirani James of Grenada kisses the flag on his shirt after winning the men's 400 metres final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand lays on the track after falling during the women's 1,500 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Koji Murofushi (R) of Japan embraces his coach after winning the gold medal during the men's hammer throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fabiana Murer of Brazil celebrates winning the gold medal during the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Remona Fransen of the Netherlands competes during the long jump event of the heptathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Usain Bolt of Jamaica walks without his shirt after being disqualified for a false start during the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dmitry Starodubtsev of Russia competes in the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Competitors clear a water jump during the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jessica Ennis of Britain competes in the long jump event of the heptathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Megumi Kinukawa of Japan is carried away after collapsing on the track after finishing the women's 10,000 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ineta Radevica of Latvia competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Fireworks explode over the Daegu Stadium during the opening ceremony at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Ashton Eaton of the U.S. celebrates his second place at the 1,500 metres event of the men's decathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou of Greece competes in the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kerron Stewart of Jamaica (R) crosses the finish line first to win her women's 100 metres semi-final at the IAAF 2011 World Championship in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A toilet used for urine analysis at an anti-doping control centre is seen at the stadium in Daegu, southeast of Seoul August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida of France competes during the shot put event of the heptathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ineta Radevica of Latvia competes in the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Yohan Blake (L) of Jamaica races to win the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) makes a false start as Nesta Carter of Jamaica stays in the blocks in the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. Bolt false started and was disqualified from the world athletics championships 100 metres final on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Competitors clear a water jump during the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. Picture taken with an underwater camera. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A photo finish shows Oscar Pistorius of South Africa (bottom) in the men's 400 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Seiko/Handout
