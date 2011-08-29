版本:
Weekly sports highlights

2011年 8月 30日 星期二

Ineta Radevica of Latvia competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

1 / 25
Slovan Bratislava's players throw their coach Weiss Vladimir into the air after winning their Europa League qualifying soccer match against AS Roma in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2 / 25
Mexicali, Mexico's Alvaro Valdez (L) is tagged out at home by Maracay, Venezuela's catcher Carlos Narvaez during the seventh inning of their Little League World Series baseball game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

3 / 25
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney falls into the net during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

4 / 25
Ilias Iliadis of Greece (top) competes with Hugo Pessanha of Brazil during their under 90kg men's elimination bout at the World Judo Championships in Paris August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

5 / 25
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) makes a false start as Nesta Carter of Jamaica stays in the blocks in the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. Bolt false started and was disqualified from the world athletics championships 100 metres final on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

6 / 25
Robert Helenius of Finland (R) and Siarhei Liakhovich of Belarus exchange punches during the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship fight in Erfurt August 28, 2011. Helenius won by a knockout in the 9th round. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

7 / 25
Riders are caught in a mass crash during the seventh stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Almaden and Talavera de la Reina August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

8 / 25
New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (27) lands on top of Chicago Bears safety Chris Harris as he scores on a run in the second quarter of their pre-season NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

9 / 25
Omar Simmonds Pea of Panama receives medical assistance during his under 81kg men's elimination bout against Sacha Denanyoh of Togo at the World Judo Championships in Paris August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

10 / 25
A Spanish picador and his horse is knocked down by a bull during a bullfight in Almeria, southeastern Spain, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

11 / 25
Borussia Moenchengladbach's coach Lucien Favre grabs Schalke 04's Alexander Baumjohann (L) during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, August 28, 2011. Schalke 04 won the maqtch 1-0. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

12 / 25
Isabel Fernandez of Spain (L) competes with Gemma Howell of Britain during their under 57kg women's elimination bout at the World Judo Championships in Paris August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

13 / 25
A toilet used for urine analysis at an anti-doping control centre is seen at the stadium in Daegu, southeast of Seoul August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

14 / 25
Germany players celebrate on the podium with the trophy after their victory against the Netherlands in their final field hockey match at the men's EuroHockey Championships in Moenchengladbach August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

15 / 25
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Ross "The Real Deal" Pearson from England (R), fights with Brazil's Edson Barbosa during the UFC Rio, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

16 / 25
Panathinaikos' fans clash with police during a Europa League qualifying second leg soccer match against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Olympic stadium in Athens, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

17 / 25
Usain Bolt of Jamaica walks without his shirt after being disqualified for a false start during the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

18 / 25
Olympique Marseille's Mathieu Valbuena (L) attempts a kick in front of Saint-Etienne's Faouzi Ghoulam during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

19 / 25
Viktoria Plzen's Pavel Horvath reacts after their Champions League qualifying play-off second leg soccer match against FC Copenhagen in Prague August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

20 / 25
Virgin Racing Formula One driver Timo Glock of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

21 / 25
England's midfield trio (L-R) of Mike Tindall, Manu Tuilagi and Jonny Wilkinson combine tackle Ireland's Andrew Trimble during their friendly rugby international test match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin,August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

22 / 25
A pack of riders cycle during the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Sierra Nevada and Valdepenas de Jaen August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

23 / 25
Denver Broncos tight end Daniel Fells tries to get past Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant (bottom) and linebacker Leroy Hill during their pre-season NFL football game in Denver August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

24 / 25
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) scores against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

25 / 25

