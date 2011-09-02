Aftermath of Irene
A man walks in floodwaters in the residential neighborhood of Ryerson Avenue in Wayne, New Jersey, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye
Flood waters from the Passaic River overrun their banks, filling the streets of Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Muddied trash and household items line the water logged Main Street in Waterbury, Vermont, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Herb Swanson
Flood waters from the Passaic River engulf a restaurant after Hurricane Irene in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A boat sits in a fence after being washed out by Hurricane Irene at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Enzo Bernardo hoses out the garage of his parents' house in Wayne, New Jersey, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye
Flood waters from the Passaic River fill the streets covering automobiles including a Chevrolet SUV days after Hurricane Irene in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye
Records from a fuel tank services company dry in the sun in Wayne, New Jersey, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye
A man drinks beer as he waits for flooding to subside inside of his home in the town of Totowa, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The area around the Wayne auto dealership is seen flooded in Wayne, New Jersey, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Mark Dye
Residents walk near a trailer as it sits on the beach after being washed out by Hurricane Irene at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Flood waters from the Passaic River engulf a service station after Hurricane Irene in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Residents pile trash on Main Street in storm-damaged Waterbury,Vermont, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Herb Swanson
Flood waters from the Passaic River engulf a bridge days after Hurricane Irene in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The area around the Wayne auto dealership is seen flooded in Wayne, New Jersey, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye
Flood waters from the Passaic River fill the streets of a residential neighborhood days after Hurricane Irene in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Workers retrieve items from a factory as they put sand bags in place in the flood waters of the Passaic River in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/ Mark Dye
A man manoeuvres his boat near a rescue team through a flood caused by Hurricane Irene in Wayne, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beach goers pass by the North beach camp ground as a trailer sits on the beach after being washed out by Hurricane Irene at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
A man walks away from a flooded section of Highway 23 in Wayne, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Flood waters from the Passaic River fill the streets in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/ Mark Dye
Sand covers the board walk after Hurricane Irene passed through in Ocean City, Maryland, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
A general view of the water falls on the Passaic River in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/ Mark Dye
Flood waters remain several feet deep in Wayne, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Norman Herzig works to clean up the shop First Stop Convenience and Repair owned by himself and his wife in Jacksonville, Vermont, after it was flooded by Hurricane Irene, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Flood waters from the Passaic River fill the streets of a residential neighborhood days after Hurricane Irene in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A bike is parked on Highway 12, the main road that connects Cape Hatteras National Seashore to the mainland, after it was destroyed by Hurricane Irene in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Manuel Rodriguez, the superintendent at Triangle Village apartments, ties yellow caution tape to keep children away from flood waters from the Passaic River on the streets, days after Hurricane Irene, in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Dye
A woman takes a picture of damage from Tropical Storm Irene in the Rockaway beach section of Queens, New York, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A truck sits in flood waters in Wayne, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man walks down a flooded street in the town of Totowa, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Firefighters put out flames at a rental house after it was destroyed by Hurricane Irene at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Trucks sit in a flooded parking lot in Wayne, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
American-Russian Andre Kozlov, 38, walks through his flooded basement after the pass of Hurricane Irene at Hoboken in New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boy pushes a newspaper box in a flooded street in the Soho section of Manhattan after Hurricane Irene passed over the New York City area, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Firefighters from the Skyline Lakes Fire Department try to extinguish a fire fed by a natural gas line, which ruptured causing the house to completely explode, after the Pompton River overflowed its banks during a record flood, in Pompton Lakes, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
Flood waters remain several feet deep in Wayne, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents sit on their homes front steps as they wait for flooding to subside in the town of Totowa, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hampstead, N.C. residents Hayden Brunner (R) and Elena Olszewski walk next to the damage at the Atlantic Food Mart in Surf City, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Flood waters from the Passaic River engulf a bridge days after Hurricane Irene in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The roof of an ocean front house is destroyed by strong winds from Hurricane Irene at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
A flock of geese walk near a flooded section of Highway 23 in Wayne, New Jersey August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents sit on their homes front steps as they wait for flooding to subside in the town of Totowa, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two men use a row-boat to get down Pine Street, after the Pompton River overflowed its banks during a record flood, in Pompton Lakes, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
Water flows past flooded gravestones in the town of Totowa, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
