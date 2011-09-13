版本:
U.S. Open highlights

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) and Rafael Nadal of Spain hold their trophies during the presentation ceremony after Djokovic won the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) and Rafael Nadal of Spain pose with their trophies after Djokovic won the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses his trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls to the court as he celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks with Rafael Nadal of Spain after Djokovic won the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia sets up for a return to Rafael Nadal of Spain (foreground) during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives treatment on his back during his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain reaches for a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia leaps as he returns to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts to a call during his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to a missed point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A large U.S. flag is unfurled on the court ahead of the U.S. Open finals match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Serena Williams of the U.S. (L) and Samantha Stosur of Australia chat as they hold their trophies after Stosur defeated Williams to win the final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Samantha Stosur of Australia reacts after winning her finals match, defeating Serena Williams of the U.S., at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Serena Williams of the U.S. argues with the chair umpire during her match against Samantha Stosur of Australia in the finals at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Jurgen Melzer of Austria (R) and Philipp Petzschner of Germany kiss the trophy after winning the men's doubles during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates match point after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their semi-finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Andy Murray of Britain waves as he walks off court after losing to Rafael Nadal of Spain in their semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns to Andy Murray of Britain in their semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

The evening skyline of Manhattan is seen from Arthur Ashe Stadium as Andy Murray of Britain appears on a large video screen as he plays against Rafael Nadal of Spain in their semi-finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Samantha Stosur of Australia (R) shakes hands with Angelique Kerber of Germany after Stosur won their semi-finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Roger Federer of Switzerland waves as he walks off the court following his loss to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia lunges for a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Andy Roddick of the U.S. pulls his cap down over his eyes during a break in play against Rafael Nadal of Spain in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Andy Murray of Britain falls to the court during his match against John Isner of the U.S. at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return to Flavia Pennetta of Italy during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Andy Roddick (L) of the U.S. greets fans after defeating David Ferrer of Spain in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Samantha Stossur of Australia is viewed through a hole in a fence as she returns to Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns to Gilles Muller of Luxembourg during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Court workers riding blower machines remove water from the playing surface of Arthur Ashe Stadium after rain delayed competition in the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

A patron walks under an umbrella after rain postponed matches at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Juan Monaco of Argentina serves to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Roger Federer of Switzerland thanks the crowd after defeating Juan Monaco of Argentina following their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Tennis patrons look out over an evening sky from their seats at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France bites a ball after a missed point to Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Donald Young of the U.S. celebrates the win over Juan Ignacio Chela of Argentina during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Andy Roddick of the U.S plays fellow American Jack Sock in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Nicolas Mahut of France during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Flavia Pennetta of Italy celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Maria Sharpova of Russia pauses during a break in play against Flavia Pennetta of Italy during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball between his legs against Carlos Berlocq of Argentina during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Gael Monfils of France hits a return to Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Anastasiya Yakimova of Belarus during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Joao Souza of Brazil grimaces as he receives treatment on his shoulder during his match with Robby Ginepri during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2011年 9月 13日 星期二

Spectators look down on the court in Arthur Ashe Stadium as they wait for play in the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

