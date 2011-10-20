版本:
How the Gaddafis lived

2011年 10月 20日 星期四

A photograph of Muammar Gaddaf, his son Seif al Islam and his wife Safia, at Hannibal Gaddafi's house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

