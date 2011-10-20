How the Gaddafis lived
A photograph of Muammar Gaddaf, his son Seif al Islam and his wife Safia, at Hannibal Gaddafi's house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyans stand next to a golden sofa with a statue of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside her house in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Libyan shows a certificate of honour given to Seif al Islam Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, by Al Ahli soccer club at Hannibal Gaddafi's house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Libyans stand around a concealed staircase leading to a tunnel at Hannibal Gaddafi's house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan rebel fighter sits in a bedroom of Muammar Gaddafi's private plane, at the international airport in Tripoli, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan shows Hannibal Gaddafi's marine uniform at his house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-Gaddafi forces walk in a swimming pool in front of Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi forces sit on a bed at Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Framed pictures are seen inside the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks inside a bedroom of a house belonging to Muammar Gaddafi's son Hannibal in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man holds a golden plate with a picture of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside her house in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A portrait of Gaddafi and his mother is seen by his armoured car at a house of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebel fighters walk around a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Rebel fighters pose as Muammar Gaddafi to mock the ousted Libyan leader at his podium inside the ransacked Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A view is seen of Muammar Gaddafi's ransacked country house 15 kilometres south of the capital Tripoli, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man holds clothes in the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libyans look at a room at Aisha Gaddafi's house in Bin Ashour in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks next to a swimming pool in a house belonging to Muammar Gaddafi's son Hannibal in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Libyan soldier looks at interior damage to a building in Libyan leader Mummar Gaddafi's Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks in front of Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The damaged bedroom of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen inside his personal headquarters in Benghazi's airport, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Libyan holds a photograph of Muammar Gaddafi's son Hannibal in his house in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An anti-Gaddafi fighter walks inside Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi forces stand next to a bed at Muammar Gaddafi's farm house near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
