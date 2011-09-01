Pictures of the month: August
Eight-year-old Sumayya, whose uncle, Imran Ali, was injured in a shootout by unidentified gunmen, looks at him as he is brought to a hospital for treatment in Karachi August 23, 2011. Karachi faced a complete shutdown after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) announced that a day of mourning would be observed against the ongoing wave of violence that has claimed nearly 100 lives in less than a week, local media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Policemen and residents run as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province August 31, 2011. As Typhoon Nanmadol approached eastern China, the tides and waves in Qiantang River recorded its highest level in 10 years, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Wingwalker Todd Green falls from John Mohr's Steerman aircraft to his death, after losing his grip while trying to perform a transfer to the helicopter during Selfridge Air Show, less than 30 miles from Detroit, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Angell
A demonstrator runs away from tear gas during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, Chile, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A woman carries her dog in a flooded street in Hoboken, New Jersey August 28, 2011. Hurricane Irene swept along the New Jersey shore, knocking down trees, leaving thousands of people without electrical power and causing flooding. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
An Uighur ethnic woman feeds her son on the roof of their house in Kashgar, Xinjiang province August 2, 2011. Chinese security forces blanketed central areas of Kashgar city in the western region of Xinjiang, days after deadly attacks that China blamed on Islamic militants highlighted ethnic tensions in the Muslim Uighur area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children sit on top of their luggage waiting to be fetched during an early morning in Lalitpur, Nepal, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Dario Segovia, one of the 33 miners who were trapped deep underground inside a copper and gold mine, reads the writing on his helmet next to his wife Jessica Chilla in his home in Copiapo city August 4, 2011. The helmet reads, "Miner San Jose". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk to catch a cab in New York August 25, 2011. A New York judge dropped all criminal sexual assault charges against Strauss-Kahn after prosecutors lost faith in the credibility of his accuser. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A man walks down from Mount Bromo with a goat, which he caught from a worshipper who threw it into a volcanic crater, during the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province August 15, 2011. Villagers and worshippers throw offerings such livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods for ensuring their safety and prosperity. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. A bomb blast destroyed four trucks carrying fuel for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region of Khyber, local government officials said. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari
Egyptians riot police look at a supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak clashing with an anti-Mubarak protester outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, in this handout photo taken August 19, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Lutheran World Relief/Handout
A relative mourns during the funeral of sisters Flora Gez and Shula Kralinsky and their husbands Moshe Gez and Dov Kralinsky in the central town of Kfar Saba August 21, 2011. The four were killed, when gunmen whom Israel said came from the Gaza Strip and crossed into its territory near the Red Sea resort of Eilat via Egypt's Sinai peninsula, killed eight people in attacks on a desert road. REUTERS/Nir ELias
Girls sit backstage before their performance at a local school in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, North Korea, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Television journalists report inside a brokerage firm during morning trading in Hong Kong August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand lays on the track after falling during the women's 1,500 meters heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Snorkelers swim with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. Every year, hundreds of whale sharks and giant manta rays gather for their annual feeding frenzy of plankton in July and August, in the geologically unique Hanifaru Bay. For reasons of conservation, Maldives is likely to shut down Hanifaru Bay to divers, making this the last season divers can see this one-of-a-kind phenomenon. REUTERS/David Loh
A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Libyans walk inside the house of Aisha, the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A young boy sits with posters of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh during Friday prayers ahead of a rally to show support for Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Family members hold onto a man, crying as the body of his dead brother, a policeman, is brought to the Lady Ready Hospital in Peshawar August 11, 2011. Four policemen and one child were killed and 14 people wounded when a remote-controlled bomb concealed in a push-cart exploded in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, police said. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Supporters of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko tussle with police outside a court hearing in Kiev August 5, 2011. A Ukrainian court ordered the detention of Tymoshenko following a state prosecutor's motion to take her into custody during her trial on charges of abuse of office. REUTERS/Sergei Svetlitsky
A member of the Boi do Seu Teodoro musical group performs at their annual cultural festival in the city of Sobradinho in Brasilia August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
FC Servette's Ishmael Yartey reacts after a missed opportunity during their Super League soccer match against Neuchatel Xamax in Neuchatel, Switzerland, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Members of Pombas Urbanas Theatre perform during a campaign called "Bank Workers are not machines" in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 19, 2011. Bank workers' trade union said they demand "better working conditions and better wages". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over a detainee during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Zoo performer Theerapone Manolai smiles as he puts his head between the jaws of a crocodile during a performance for tourists at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, about 120 km (74 miles) east of Bangkok, Thailand, August 16, 2011. Kanthida Jantanct and Theerapone, both 28, from the province of Chaiyaphum, who have been crocodile performers at the zoo for almost ten years, earn at least 30,000 Baht (1,000 USD) per month for performing shows for at least 2,000 tourists, three times a day, to support their family. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy reviews the troops on the deck of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, August 12, 2011 as it returns to the port of Toulon for maintenance after participating in the NATO-led mission against Libya. REUTERS/Bertrand Langlois/Pool
Buddhist monk Geshe Tenley laughs as his robes flap in the breeze on the bow of a boat during the release of lobsters back into the ocean on "Chokhor Duchen", or the anniversary of Buddha's turning of the Dharma Wheel, in the waters off Gloucester, Massachusetts August 3, 2011. The group of Buddhists released about 500 lobsters that were caught by commercial lobstermen, after buying the lobsters from a wholesaler who would otherwise have sold the crustaceans to restaurants. Buddhists practice liberation of animals due for slaughter as an expression of compassion for the welfare of all beings and to accumulate karmic merit. It is believed the merits of such acts are multiplied if they are performed on Chokhor Duchen. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman prays during a religious service marking the Day of the Virgin Mary at Sioni Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia, August 28, 2011. On this day, believers of Orthodox churches celebrate the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven after the end of her life on earth. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Residents walk along Highway 12, the main road that connects Cape Hatteras National Seashore to the main land which was destroyed by Hurricane Irene in Rodanthe, North Carolina August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
A member of the media works on a staircase at the Rixos hotel during a power cut in Tripoli August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Cuban National Ballet ballerina drinks water during the Cuban National Ballet Gala concert at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, August 2, 2011. Cuban ballet dancers performed several pieces from Coppelia, The Swan Lake, Don Quixote in honor of Alicia Alonso, Cuba's prima ballerina assoluta and director of the Cuban National Ballet. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Riot police charge past burning buildings on a residential street in Croydon, south London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man dressed as Santa Claus walks on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two boys carry a bucket of water in the sprawling Kibera slum, one of the largest and poorest slums in Africa and home to about 1 million people, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A girl captures dragonflies in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in Shanghai August 16, 2011. REUTER/Aly Song
Children from public schools in the town of Chatfield, Minnesota, help U.S. President Barack Obama get up after he posed with them for a picture, during his bus trip to the Midwest August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Actor Brad Pitt (C) looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland August 24, 2011. Some scenes in the film starring Pitt are being filmed in Glasgow due to its resemblance to Philadelphia in the U.S., where parts of the story are set. REUTERS/David Moir
People look at a wax figure and a capsule containing blood of the late beatified Pope John Paul II on displayed at the Basilica of the virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city August 25, 2011. The blood will be on tour around the country from August 25, to December 15, 2011, according to the local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Palestinian boy looks at an Israeli soldier during a protest at Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah August 26, 2011. Foreign and Palestinian demonstrators protested against Israel's occupation of the West Bank and it's restrictions which deny entry to some Palestinians wanting to enter Jerusalem from the West Bank. Clashes occurred when Palestinian youths threw stones towards the Israeli officers who fired tear gas to disperse them. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Libyan rebels celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed who died of acute severe malnutrition and dehydration, at the Kobe refugee camp, 60 km (37 miles) from Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 12, 2011. Sahro and her family of eight arrived at the refugee camp 26 days ago after walking for 30 days from Modalita village in Somalia, and she suffered for two weeks before succumbing to the drought and famine related complications. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Somali government soldier shoots at close range to execute two former soldiers Abdi Sankus Abdi (R) and Abdullahi Jinow Guure (L) at the Iskola Bulisiya square in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 22, 2011. The military court of the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) executed Abdi, 31, and Guure, 29, after they were found guilty of killing another soldier and a civilian on the basis of witness testimony, the Chairman of the Military Court Hassan Mohamed Hussein Mungab said. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
An aerial view shows a traditional Ethiopian village outside Dolo Ado, near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A boy swims in a knee-high floodwaters brought about by continuous rainfall from Typhoon Muifa along a main street in Maceda, metro Manila, Philippines, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man climbs a pole at the center of a pond while people try to grab a goat from the water as part of the Deopokhari festival in Khokana, Nepal, August 15, 2011. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieve the animal first wins. REUTERS/Sanjog Manandhar
Freddy Nock from Switzerland balances on the ropeway of a cable car leading on Germany's highest mountain, the 2,962 metre (9,718 feet) Zugspitze, near the southern Bavarian resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, August 20, 2011. Nock balanced on the 995 meters long rope to break his own world record, as part of a charity event. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Aiden Barnett, 2, plays in his family's trailer home at a Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary housing site in Joplin, Missouri August 18, 2011. Residents are still recovering and rebuilding from a devastating tornado that ripped through Joplin in late May, killing nearly 160 people and destroying more than 8,000 homes and other structures. Barnett and his parents were displaced by the tornado and had just received the keys to their temporary home. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A couple cools down in the hot weather at a swimming pool near the Bund of the Huangpu River, in Shanghai, China, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Army servicemen sit on the ground as they watch a woman walk past, while waiting for instructions, during a rally near the parliament headquarters in Bishkek August 15, 2011. "April 7" party supporters gathered to protest against the decision of local authorities to transfer former Kyrgyz defence minister Baktybek Kalyev, who is on trial due to April 2010 revolt, from jail to house arrest for medical reasons, according to local media. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Usain Bolt of Jamaica walks without his shirt after being disqualified for a false start during the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. The wrestlers, eager to give back to the community that has hosted their summer training for 20 years, have returned to the Japanese port district that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, just 50 km (31 miles) away from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant which continues to leak radiation. Having the wrestlers return as if it was any other summer is seen by many as a vital step to lift morale as survivors make fragile attempts to rebuild their shattered lives. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A rebel fighter looks at burnt bodies at the Khamis 32 military encampment in southern Tripoli August 28, 2011. The charred remains of around 53 people have been found in a warehouse in the Libyan capital Tripoli, apparently opponents of Muammar Gaddafi who were executed as his rule collapsed, Britain's Sky News reported. REUTERS /Louafi Larbi
The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A shepherd watches over his flock near the peak of Transalpina, the highest road in the country which crosses Parang mountains in the southern Carpathians reaching an altitude of 2,147 meters (7,044 feet) in Urdele pass, Romania, July 31, 2011. The road is currently under a modernization process. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A car drives past a pile of wrecked vehicles, destroyed by the March 11th earthquake and tsunami, at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, north of Japan, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Policemen take pictures of the unfolding of a giant thangka, a religious silk embroidery or painting unique to Tibet, during the Shoton Festival at Drepung Monastery on the outskirts of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A wounded Afghan policeman is carried away from the site of an attack on offices belonging to the British Council in Kabul August 19, 2011. Taliban bombers killed two Afghan policemen and a civilian when they attacked offices belonging to the British Council and the United Nations in the centre of the Afghan capital, police said. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A gazelle stands in what local residents say is the bombed out ruins of the compound of Abdullah Al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service and brother in law of Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli August 19, 2011. Picture taken on a guided government tour. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The feet of a child are seen as he takes a holy dip in a pond at Kumbheswar Temple during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) in Lalitpur, Nepal, August 13, 2011. Janai Purnima is when Hindus take holy baths and change their "sacred threads" in the belief that this will protect and purify them. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hundreds of messages of support from the community of Peckham are seen posted on a looted storefront in southeast London August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Renaud Lavillenie of France competes in the pole vault event during the Berlin Flies athletics event in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
With the skyline of New York in the background, a kite is seen at the Erie-Lackawanna Park along Hudson river after the pass of Hurricane Irene at Hoboken in New Jersey August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman waits for a train which will take to her hometown in Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
Singer Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A priest waits at a confessional at a church in central Madrid, Spain, during the second day of the World Youth Day meeting August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The graves of Libyan rebels killed fighting Muammar Gaddafi's government forces line a hillside in a cemetery in Nalut in Libya's Western Mountains, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Lokor Logitel, a three-year-old girl, cries at the Mukutano feeding centre in Naduat Village, Turkana District, northwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kabir Dhanji
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Force Bronco, prepare their weapons for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in Naray district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare holds his portrait on the ninth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi