Photos of the week

2011年 9月 3日 星期六

Danny Martinez, 36, a patient in drug rehabilitation, helps to move an old man from a wheelchair to his bed, after bathing him at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation center for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas, Venezuela, August 27, 2011. This rehabilitation center for drug abusers and the homeless, is funded by a Christian evangelical church, and has been a model for state institutions with the same goals. It is located in the turbulent slum of Coche in Caracas, one of the most violent and chaotic cities in the world. Within its humble surroundings, some 250 men find hope each day living side by side, from the city's youth to the elderly and the infirm. The center has helped more than 20,000 people over the last 15 years. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An Umbanda worshipper holds a glass of beer as she enters in a trance during a ritual in the Vila Flavia favela in Sao Paulo, August 26, 2011. Umbanda, an Afro-Brazilian religion that combines African religions with Catholicism and local indigenous beliefs, uses rituals to induce trances in worshippers who "incorporate" the spirits of slaves born in Africa and buried in Brazil. During the ritual trances, the followers will smoke tobacco and drink alcohol, stagger like old slaves, beat their chests and prance around as prostitutes or drunks. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Passengers sit on top of an overcrowded train as it heads for Jamalpur from Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 30, 2011. Millions of residents in Dhaka travelled home from the capital city to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Passengers sit on top of an overcrowded train as it heads for Jamalpur from Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 30, 2011. Millions of residents in Dhaka travelled home from the capital city to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Workers of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship stand on the deck, near Mount Kumgang resort September 1, 2011. The North Korean state launched itself into the glitzy world of cruise tourism when about 130 passengers set sail from the rundown port of Rajin, near the China-Russia border, for the scenic Mount Kumgang resort near the South Korean border. Isolated North Korea's "state tourism bureau" has teamed up with a Chinese travel company to run the country's first ever cruise aboard an ageing 9,700 tonne vessel which once plied the waters off the east coast of the divided peninsula shuttling passengers between North Korea and Japan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Assistants working for Zhang Wuyi, a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, put a chair into his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao" before Zhang drives it during a safety test at Moshui Lake in Wuhan , capital of central China's Hubei province August 29, 2011. Zhang has successfully tested his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao", which is 3.6 m (12 feet) long, 1.8 m (6 feet) high, has a maximum diving depth of 20 m (65 feet), can travel at a speed of 20 km per hour for 10 hours underwater and is shaped as a dolphin. "I hope to sell my submarine as a civil product with the price of about 100,000 yuan ($15,670) after safety tests, and a merchant has decided to order one in this month", Zhang said. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The surf makes its way towards the edge of the beach during the effects of Hurricane Irene in Ocean City, Maryland, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

The surf makes its way towards the edge of the beach during the effects of Hurricane Irene in Ocean City, Maryland, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

A body surfer takes on high waves in Newport Beach, California September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

A body surfer takes on high waves in Newport Beach, California September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

A participant waits back stage before the "Gay not Gray" fashion show featuring senior gay men in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2011. Mature gay men performed in the show with younger peers to illustrate that being gay and old can be fun and does not have to mean isolation, organisers said. The show was part of the Aids Gala 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A participant waits back stage before the "Gay not Gray" fashion show featuring senior gay men in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2011. Mature gay men performed in the show with younger peers to illustrate that being gay and old can be fun and does not have to mean isolation, organisers said. The show was part of the Aids Gala 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Boys run their horse through the streets during the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle in the Glens of Antrim August 29, 2011 The event is one of the oldest fairs in Ireland and has been held without interruption for more than three centuries REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Boys run their horse through the streets during the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle in the Glens of Antrim August 29, 2011 The event is one of the oldest fairs in Ireland and has been held without interruption for more than three centuries REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Actress Keira Knightley (C) walks in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Actress Keira Knightley (C) walks in Venice during the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A boy wears a new suit and tie as Somali refugees gather to pray during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan in the Ifo marketplace at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A boy wears a new suit and tie as Somali refugees gather to pray during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan in the Ifo marketplace at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man accused of being a loyalist mercenary of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi kneels on the ground after being arrested at one of the several check points in Tripoli August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man accused of being a loyalist mercenary of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi kneels on the ground after being arrested at one of the several check points in Tripoli August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Russian cadets attend a festive ceremony to mark the start of another school year in St. Petersburg September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Russian cadets attend a festive ceremony to mark the start of another school year in St. Petersburg September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

The words and numbers 'Revolution 69', symbolizing the year Muammar Gaddafi came into power, are seen on a donkey in Ras Lanuf August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The words and numbers 'Revolution 69', symbolizing the year Muammar Gaddafi came into power, are seen on a donkey in Ras Lanuf August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

WBO Welterweight champion and congressman Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao trains for his fight against Juan Manuel Marquez scheduled on November 12 at Las Vegas at a gym in Makati, Metro Manila September 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

WBO Welterweight champion and congressman Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao trains for his fight against Juan Manuel Marquez scheduled on November 12 at Las Vegas at a gym in Makati, Metro Manila September 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

A view through a shield shows informal settlers blocking anti-riot policemen during a clash as riot policemen try to go ahead with the demolition of their shanties in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines, August 31, 2011. Hundreds of families living on government property in Commonwealth Avenue are being evicted to pave the way for the development of prime properties, local media reported. Metro Manila has the highest number of informal settlers in the country, with an estimated 300,000 families living on empty private- and government-owned lots, said local media. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man sits grieving next to the body of his eleven-year-old brother after his body was recovered from the site of a car bomb blast in Quetta August 31, 2011. A suspected suicide car bomb attack killed 10 people in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, police said, as the country celebrated the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

A man sits grieving next to the body of his eleven-year-old brother after his body was recovered from the site of a car bomb blast in Quetta August 31, 2011. A suspected suicide car bomb attack killed 10 people in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, police said, as the country celebrated the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Koji Murofushi (R) of Japan embraces his coach after winning the gold medal during the men's hammer throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Koji Murofushi (R) of Japan embraces his coach after winning the gold medal during the men's hammer throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A man looks out to sea from the new skywalk at the Blackpool Tower in northern England September 1, 2011. The tower has re-opened after a refurbishment as part of a £250m regeneration programme for the town. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man looks out to sea from the new skywalk at the Blackpool Tower in northern England September 1, 2011. The tower has re-opened after a refurbishment as part of a £250m regeneration programme for the town. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A participant during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. More than 50,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival which is celebrating its 25th year. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A participant during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. More than 50,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival which is celebrating its 25th year. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

