Lee hits the Gulf Coast

Waters flood the streets near a gas station as Tropical Storm Lee slowly makes landfall in Lafitte, Louisiana September 4, 2011. Tropical Storm Lee crawled onto southern Louisiana's coast as New Orleans prepared for one of the biggest tests of its flood defenses since Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005. The National Hurricane Center said the slow-moving storm could dump up to 20 inches of rain from the central Gulf Coast northward into the Tennessee Valley through Sunday and cause extensive flooding and flash flooding. REUTERS/Dan Anderson