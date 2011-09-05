版本:
中国

Weekly sports highlights

Swiss Alpine wrestler Ruedi Roschi (top) fights in a ring against Tobias Riget during the Unspunnen festival in Interlaken, Switzerland September 4, 2011. The festival, which was last held in 2006, sees people celebrating Swiss traditions by competing in Alpine wrestling and stone throwing. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Sergey Bakulin of Russia throws away a bottle of water during the men's 50 km race walk final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (L) takes the baton from Yohan Blake, as Darvis Patton of the U.S. (C) falls before handing the baton to teammate Walter Dix (R), during the men's 4x100 metre relay final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. Jamaica set a new world record with a time of 37.04 seconds. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Bubba Watson of the U.S. hits from the rough on the side of the fairway on the 15th hole during the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Norton, Massachusetts, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

South African hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle (L) jokes with Toa Waaka at a welcoming ceremony in Wellington ahead of the 2011 Rugby World Cup,September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Phillips Idowu of Britain competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's Alex Garcia is hit in the face by Cuba's Yudniel Perez (not seen) during their first round FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Mar del Plata, Argentina September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Austria's goalkeeper Christian Gratzei looks towards the ball during their Euro 2012 Group A qualifying soccer match against Germany in Gelsenkirchen, Germany September 2, 2011. Germany won the match 6-2. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Vera Zvonareva of Russia serves to Anabel Medina Garrigues of Spain during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children play rugby near France rugby team's training camp in Auckland September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

The U.S. team throw their coxswain, Mary Whipple, into the lake after winning the Women's Eight at the World Rowing Championships in Bled September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Will Claye of the U.S. competes during the men's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

WBO Welterweight champion and congressman Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao trains for his fight against Juan Manuel Marquez scheduled on November 12 at Las Vegas at a gym in Makati, Metro Manila September 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Javellana

Olha Saladuha of Ukraine competes in the women's triple jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Rogerio Dutra Da Silva of Brazil serves to Louk Sorensen of Ireland during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Japan's Tomonobu Shimizu (L) and Mexico's Hugo Cazares exchange their punches during their WBA super flyweight title bout in Tokyo August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

New York Yankees third baseman Eric Chavez reaches in vain in to the stands for a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Mark Reynolds in the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Lazaro Borges of Cuba competes in the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Koji Murofushi (R) of Japan embraces his coach after winning the gold medal during the men's hammer throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Weekly sports highlights

