Rebel Libya
Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate during a graduation ceremony for newly-trained fighters in Tripoli October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires an RPG-7 during fighting in an area about 1 km (0.6 miles) from the centre of Sirte October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Libyan Jewish exile David Gerbi (R) reacts after destroying part of the wall at the sealed entrance to Dar Bishi synagogue in Tripoli October 2, 2011. Gerbi said he has dreamed of restoring this synagogue for 10 years, when smoke from New York's burning twin towers evoked one of the most powerful memories of his Libyan childhood. The 12-year-old Gerbi and his family fled Tripoli in 1967 when an Arab-Israeli war stoked anger against...more
Libyan Jewish exile David Gerbi (R) reacts after destroying part of the wall at the sealed entrance to Dar Bishi synagogue in Tripoli October 2, 2011. Gerbi said he has dreamed of restoring this synagogue for 10 years, when smoke from New York's burning twin towers evoked one of the most powerful memories of his Libyan childhood. The 12-year-old Gerbi and his family fled Tripoli in 1967 when an Arab-Israeli war stoked anger against the Jewish state and led to attacks on Jews in his neighbourhood. Muammar Gaddafi expelled the rest of Libya's 38,000 Jews two years later and confiscated their assets. Most Tripoli synagogues have since been destroyed or converted to mosques. Jewish cemeteries have been razed to make way for office blocks on the coast. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-Gaddafi fighters step on a carpet bearing an image in the likeness of Muammar Gaddafi in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An anti-Gaddafi fighter prays at a checkpoint near Bani Walid September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Salash
Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire with pro-Gaddafi forces, about 6 km (4 miles) from Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Several anti-Gaddafi fighters who were injured amid heavy shelling in Sirte wait as they are transported in Red Crescent helicopters from Ras Lanuf to Benghazi September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires in the air during the funeral of his comrades who were killed in Bani Walid, in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An anti-Gaddafi fighter uses a knife on a Grad rocket from a strategic checkpoint, north of the besieged Libyan city of Bani Walid, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Salash
Displaced families flee Sirte for Khamseen (50) Gate, 50 km (31 miles) east of Sirte, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A boy holds an umbrella in the colours of the Kingdom of Libya flag as men pray after a protest at Martyr's Square in Tripoli October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded rebel fighter waits to be attended to by medical staff at a makeshift dressing station in a mosque near Sirte, October 3, 2011. Doctors are using the mosque to triage rebel fighters wounded in an ongoing battle for Sirte, which is Muammar Gaddafi's hometown. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Anti-Gaddafi fighters play football at the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An anti-Gaddafi fighter reacts to the sound of a recoilless rifle firing outside Sirte airport, about 2 km (1.24 miles) from the city center September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Anti-Gaddafi fighters capture an armed man they believe to be from pro-Gaddafi forces around 6 km (3.7 miles) east of Sirte, Sep, 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters man a checkpoint north of Bani Walid September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Salash
Fighters loyal to Libya's interim rulers carry ammunition for artillery on the outskirts of the coastal city of Sirte September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Fighters loyal to Libya's interim rulers fire their artillery on the outskirts of the coastal city of Sirte September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
An ostrich meant to be eaten, is pictured at a field camp for anti-Gaddafi fighters near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi fighters slaughter a gazelle for food near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi fighters smile near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi fighter (R) stands guard as people attend Friday prayers at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An anti-Gaddafi fighter rests in a field camp near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Air Force Colonel Ahmed Bani (L), a spokesman for the National Transitional Council (NTC), stands next to a patient as he visits those wounded from the recent clashes, at a hospital in Tripoli September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A medic comforts an anti-Gaddafi fighter as he mourns his comrade, killed by a pro-Gaddafi sniper inside the besieged city of Bani Walid September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-Gaddafi fighters sit on a Soviet-made SCUD missile outside a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi fighter does pull-ups on a tank after its arrival at a checkpoint north of Muammar Gaddafi's bastion of Bani Walid, as part of preparations for an expected advance into the town by NTC forces, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An anti-Gaddafi fighter gives instructions to fellow fighters before they head to the frontline in Bani Walid September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Gunmen allied with Libya's ruling National Transitional Council unload a shipment of police equipment including vehicles from the United Arab Emirates at Tripoli's Meetiga airport on Wednesday, September 21, 2011. The shipment includes uniforms intended to help establish a police presence after rebels overthrew Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Anti-Gaddafi fighters eat breakfast while preparing their weapons as they head to the frontline in Bani Walid September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An anti-Gaddafi fighter tries to put out a fire at a burning house believed to belong to a Gaddafi loyalist in Tripoli September 20, 2011. Libyan citizens in the neighborhood burnt the house of Aamir Moussa, a senior military officer they called a Gaddafi loyalist. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-Gaddafi fighters sit in a truck at a strategic checkpoint after retreating from the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Workers clean Tripoli's international airport September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Anti-Gaddafi fighters salvage weapons from a pro-Gaddafi weapons and ammunition compound in a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi fighter looks towards incoming shelling by Gaddafi loyalists near Herawa, 52 km (32 miles) east of Sirte, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Doctors treat an anti-Gaddafi fighter in Ras Lanouf after he was injured during heavy shelling by Gaddafi loyalists near Herawa, 50 km (31 miles) east of Sirte, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Libyan air force pilot Ali Al-Rabti is hugged by his son upon his arrival at Mitiga airport in Tripoli September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Libyans wave Kingdom of Libya flags as they celebrate the eightieth anniversary of the martyrdom of Libyan resistance hero Omar Al-Mukhtar, near the shrine of his burial place in Benghazi September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters search a house for Gaddafi loyalists in a village outside Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry their wounded comrade during fighting at the frontline, in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An anti-Gaddafi fighter tests an anti-aircraft gun southwest of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Suspected loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi flash victory signs inside a jail in Tripoli September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Suspected mercenaries working for Muammar Gaddafi are seen in a jail in Tripoli September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-Gaddafi fighters sit on the ground during a sandstorm at Wadi Dinar checkpoint, near Bani Walid, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Anti-Gaddafi fighters walk around a pool in Gaddafi house in Assdada Fort, some 170 km (105 miles) southwest of Sirte September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fireworks explode during the arrival of National Transitional Council (NTC) head Mustafa Abdul Jalil to attend a celebration rally at Martyrs' square in Tripoli September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman looks at pictures of Anti-Gaddafi fighters, killed during the current revolution, hanging on the wall of a court house in Liberation square in Benghazi, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi fighter sits at the checkpoint of Bin Jawad, about 420 km (261 miles) west from the city of Benghazi, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Anti-Gaddafi fighters shake hands in front of a Kingdom of Libya's flag at martyrs square in Tripoli September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Libyan volunteers for a charity organization fry chicken, as part of the meals they cook for rebel fighters, in a kitchen in Benghazi, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Smoke rises in the distance as pro-Gaddafi forces shell on National Transitional Council (NTC) fighters along the front line in Om El Khanfousa, Libya September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A damaged poster of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in Tripoli September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A view of a house shelled by pro-Gaddafi forces in Om El Khanfousa September 7, 2011. The house was liberated by National Transitional Council fighters on Tuesday. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A Libyan representative uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation at the Tajoura nuclear research center in Tripoli September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Somali refugees sit in the National Oil Institute (NOI) building, after they were arrested for trying to get on a boat to Europe, in Tripoli September 4, 2011. About 57 Somali refugees were arrested four days ago and will be moved to a camp temporarily. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A view of the abandoned Libyan External Security office where Muammar Gaddafi's former spy chief and foreign minister Moussa Koussa was based in Tripoli September 3, 2011. Documents found in the abandoned office of Gaddafi's intelligence chief indicate the U.S. and British spy agencies helped the fallen strongman persecute Libyan dissidents, Human Rights Watch said on Saturday. The documents were uncovered by the human rights...more
A view of the abandoned Libyan External Security office where Muammar Gaddafi's former spy chief and foreign minister Moussa Koussa was based in Tripoli September 3, 2011. Documents found in the abandoned office of Gaddafi's intelligence chief indicate the U.S. and British spy agencies helped the fallen strongman persecute Libyan dissidents, Human Rights Watch said on Saturday. The documents were uncovered by the human rights activist group in Koussa's abandoned offices. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Children transport containers of water in a shopping cart in the city of Tripoli September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Bodies of men, believed to have been executed by soldiers loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, lie on beds at a hospital compound at Abu Salim district in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Rebel fighters show victory signs as they hold a Kingdom of Libya flag at the Tunisan border post of Ras Jdir August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
