Texas wildfires rage

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Eric Kemper looks at a letter written by his sister-in-law, who was killed in Iraq, that was stored in a fireproof cabinet after his home was destroyed by fire as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A burnt vehicle and destroyed home are seen after wildfires swept through an area near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

The chimney of a house remains standing as the rest of the building burns to the ground near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

People read information fact sheets regarding the status of current wildfires as they stand next to supplies of water near Bastrop, Texas, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Shelly Silveira hoses down a burning log as she tries to prevent the fire from reaching her house as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Flames roar near Bastrop State Park as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A melted basketball goal is seen after a wildfire near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

The remains of a burnt home are seen next to a swimming pool after a wildfire hit an area near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A religious figurine is illuminated by wildfires burning out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Etta Wiley (C) and Leslie Holland carry a dog in a cage to a car after a mandatory evacuation order was issued as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Clarence Hoffman (L) and his son, Allen Hoffman, battle ground flames as they try to prevent the fire from advancing to the home of Patrick McAlister as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Melted aluminium that leaked from inside a burnt shed can be seen as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A basketball net can be seen in the foreground as a home burns near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Patrick McAlister tries to douse ground flames with a water hose to combat the advancing flames as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A cloud of smoke rises from a wildfire as it burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A fallen tree burns after a fire swept through Bastrop State Park as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Selina Seehasen inspects a burnt vehicle as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A fallen tree burns near a fence line on the side of the road as a wildfire advances near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Ashes float through the air as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Flames and smoke rise from above the trees as a wildfire burns near Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Allen Hoffman runs towards the home of Patrick McAlister as smoke engulfs the house while a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Flames and smoke rise from above the trees as a wildfire burns near Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A flattened slab is what remains of a house that burnt after wildfires swept through an area near Bastrop, Texas, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A burnt car sits in front of a house that has been razed to the ground as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

