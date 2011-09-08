Texas wildfires rage
Eric Kemper looks at a letter written by his sister-in-law, who was killed in Iraq, that was stored in a fireproof cabinet after his home was destroyed by fire as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A burnt vehicle and destroyed home are seen after wildfires swept through an area near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The chimney of a house remains standing as the rest of the building burns to the ground near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
People read information fact sheets regarding the status of current wildfires as they stand next to supplies of water near Bastrop, Texas, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Shelly Silveira hoses down a burning log as she tries to prevent the fire from reaching her house as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Flames roar near Bastrop State Park as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A melted basketball goal is seen after a wildfire near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The remains of a burnt home are seen next to a swimming pool after a wildfire hit an area near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A religious figurine is illuminated by wildfires burning out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Etta Wiley (C) and Leslie Holland carry a dog in a cage to a car after a mandatory evacuation order was issued as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Clarence Hoffman (L) and his son, Allen Hoffman, battle ground flames as they try to prevent the fire from advancing to the home of Patrick McAlister as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Melted aluminium that leaked from inside a burnt shed can be seen as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A basketball net can be seen in the foreground as a home burns near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Patrick McAlister tries to douse ground flames with a water hose to combat the advancing flames as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A cloud of smoke rises from a wildfire as it burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A fallen tree burns after a fire swept through Bastrop State Park as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Selina Seehasen inspects a burnt vehicle as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A fallen tree burns near a fence line on the side of the road as a wildfire advances near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Ashes float through the air as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Flames and smoke rise from above the trees as a wildfire burns near Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Allen Hoffman runs towards the home of Patrick McAlister as smoke engulfs the house while a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Flames and smoke rise from above the trees as a wildfire burns near Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A flattened slab is what remains of a house that burnt after wildfires swept through an area near Bastrop, Texas, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A burnt car sits in front of a house that has been razed to the ground as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
