Russian plane crash

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Rescue divers work next to the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Rescue specialists work at the site of a plane crash near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A photograph taken with a mobile phone shows emergency workers searching the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrei Gorshkov

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

The Lokomotive Yaroslavl hockey team of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) posing for a team photo in August. The plane was carrying the team to a season-opening match. REUTERS/Agentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Alexander Kalyanin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Alexander Vasyunov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Alexander Romanovsky of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Alexander Vyukhin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Girls light candles in memory of victims of a plane crash, in downtown Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Men light candles in memory of victims of a plane crash, in downtown Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Andrey Kiryukhin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Daniil Sobchenko of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Gennady Churilov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Ivan Krasnov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Ivan Tkachenko of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Players of Salavat Yulaev Ufa (R) and Atlant, from the Moscow region, observe a minute of silence during their stopped opening match in Ufa, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Emergency workers search the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Fans shout slogans as they march through a city commemorating the victims of a plane crash, in downtown Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Jan Marek of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Karel Rachunek of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Karlis Skrastins of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Josef Vasicek of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Marat Kalimullin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Maxim Shuvalov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

People bring flowers to the site of a plane crash near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Korolyov

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Emergency workers search the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Czech national team players Josef Vasicek (L-R), Jan Marek and Karel Rachunek. The three Czech world champions were among the victims of the plane crash. REUTERS/Stringer/Jiri Kolis

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Sweden's national team goalkeeper Stefan Liv is pictured in Bern in April 2009. Liv is on the roster of the team. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix Sweden

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Slovakia's team captain Pavol Demitra waves good-bye to the audience after their qualifying game against Denmark in Bratislava, May 9, 2011. Demitra, a forward who led the national side at last year's World Championship, was on the plane. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Emergency workers search the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Korolyov

