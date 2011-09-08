Russian plane crash
Rescue divers work next to the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
Rescue specialists work at the site of a plane crash near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool
A photograph taken with a mobile phone shows emergency workers searching the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrei Gorshkov
The Lokomotive Yaroslavl hockey team of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) posing for a team photo in August. The plane was carrying the team to a season-opening match. REUTERS/Agentstvo KHL
Alexander Kalyanin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Alexander Vasyunov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Alexander Romanovsky of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Alexander Vyukhin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Girls light candles in memory of victims of a plane crash, in downtown Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Men light candles in memory of victims of a plane crash, in downtown Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Andrey Kiryukhin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Daniil Sobchenko of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Gennady Churilov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Ivan Krasnov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Ivan Tkachenko of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Players of Salavat Yulaev Ufa (R) and Atlant, from the Moscow region, observe a minute of silence during their stopped opening match in Ufa, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Emergency workers search the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Fans shout slogans as they march through a city commemorating the victims of a plane crash, in downtown Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Jan Marek of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Karel Rachunek of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Karlis Skrastins of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Josef Vasicek of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Marat Kalimullin of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
Maxim Shuvalov of team Lokomotiv. REUTERS/Fotoagentstvo KHL
People bring flowers to the site of a plane crash near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Korolyov
Emergency workers search the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Czech national team players Josef Vasicek (L-R), Jan Marek and Karel Rachunek. The three Czech world champions were among the victims of the plane crash. REUTERS/Stringer/Jiri Kolis
Sweden's national team goalkeeper Stefan Liv is pictured in Bern in April 2009. Liv is on the roster of the team. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix Sweden
Slovakia's team captain Pavol Demitra waves good-bye to the audience after their qualifying game against Denmark in Bratislava, May 9, 2011. Demitra, a forward who led the national side at last year's World Championship, was on the plane. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Emergency workers search the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Korolyov
