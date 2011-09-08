版本:
中国

Fire and rage over education overhaul

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Students dressed as flowers shout slogans during a protest march in Bogota, Colombia September 7, 2011. Thousands of students and teachers marched in a nationwide protest against the education government's reform of public universities, student organizations reported. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Students dressed as flowers shout slogans during a protest march in Bogota, Colombia September 7, 2011. Thousands of students and teachers marched in a nationwide protest against the education government's reform of public universities, student organizations reported. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
1 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A student in an executioner costume takes part in a protest march in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A student in an executioner costume takes part in a protest march in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
2 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A student breathes fire as he takes part in a protest march in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A student breathes fire as he takes part in a protest march in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
3 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Student demonstrators throw stones against riot policemen during a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Student demonstrators throw stones against riot policemen during a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
4 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Teachers take part in a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Teachers take part in a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
5 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A student with the Colombian flag takes part in a protest march in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A student with the Colombian flag takes part in a protest march in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
6 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A student sprays graffiti on a wall during a protest in Cali September 7, 2011. The graffiti reads, "I want to educate, not borrow. Uneducated people = Ignorant and easy to handle". REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A student sprays graffiti on a wall during a protest in Cali September 7, 2011. The graffiti reads, "I want to educate, not borrow. Uneducated people = Ignorant and easy to handle". REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
7 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A students demonstrator spray paints a message on the door of a bank during a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

A students demonstrator spray paints a message on the door of a bank during a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
8 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

An effigy of Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos is set on fire by students during a protest in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

An effigy of Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos is set on fire by students during a protest in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
9 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Students beat up a man who stole a mobile phone during a protest in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Students beat up a man who stole a mobile phone during a protest in Cali September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
10 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Riot policemen are hit with an improvised petrol bomb thrown by students during a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Riot policemen are hit with an improvised petrol bomb thrown by students during a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
11 / 12
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Students take part in a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Students take part in a protest march in Bogota September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
12 / 12

Fire and rage over education overhaul

Fire and rage over education overhaul 分享
重新播放
下一个

Texas wildfires rage

Texas wildfires rage
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »