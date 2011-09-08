版本:
中国

The GOP debate

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Texas Governor Rick Perry talks during a break with Rep. Ron Paul on stage at the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Texas Governor Rick Perry talks during a break with Rep. Ron Paul on stage at the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former first lady Nancy Reagan greets GOP presidential candidates Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, and Rep. Ron Paul, in a replica of the Oval Office at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Carlson/Pool

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former first lady Nancy Reagan greets GOP presidential candidates Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, and Rep. Ron Paul, in a replica of the Oval Office at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Carlson/Pool

Close
2 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Texas Governor Rick Perry tucks in his tie as he prepares for the start of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Texas Governor Rick Perry tucks in his tie as he prepares for the start of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Republican presidential candidate Rep. Michele Bachmann speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Republican presidential candidate Rep. Michele Bachmann speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Rick Perry participate in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Rick Perry participate in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks during a break with Texas Governor Rick Perry at the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks during a break with Texas Governor Rick Perry at the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Representative Michelle Bachmann and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney participate in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Representative Michelle Bachmann and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney participate in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Radio talk show host and former chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza Herman Cain, speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Radio talk show host and former chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza Herman Cain, speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Rep. Michele Bachmann talks to former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Texas Governor Rick Perry on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Rep. Michele Bachmann talks to former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Texas Governor Rick Perry on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former first lady Nancy Reagan applauds during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former first lady Nancy Reagan applauds during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011....more

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney shakes hands with Texas Governor Rick Perry at the end of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney shakes hands with Texas Governor Rick Perry at the end of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry and Rep. Ron Paul stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry and Rep. Ron Paul stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Republican presidential candidates, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman talk during a break in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Republican presidential candidates, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman talk during a break in the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011....more

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman stand on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Texas Governor Rick Perry walks on stage before the start of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Texas Governor Rick Perry walks on stage before the start of the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves from his podium during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves from his podium during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Texas Governor Rick Perry waves as he stands with U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Texas Governor Rick Perry waves as he stands with U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul on stage before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
19 / 20
2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, stand on stage during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011....more

2011年 9月 8日 星期四

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Rep. Ron Paul, Herman Cain, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, stand on stage during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20

The GOP debate

The GOP debate 分享
重新播放
下一个

Animals around the world

Animals around the world
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »