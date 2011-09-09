Japan: Now and then
Smoke rises in Sendai on March 12, 2011 after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami struck the city the previous day, and the same area on September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak (top) and Issei Kato
The city of Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, in flames following the earthquake and the same area on September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
An area at a factory in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, after the earthquake and tsunami, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An area in Rikuzentakata following earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An area of Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, following the earthquake and tsunami, the same area in June, and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo
A vehicle travelling past the "Asia Symphony" cargo ship swept ashore by the tsunami, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Facilities near the seawater heat exchanger building of the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant's Unit 3 reactor building pictured after the tsunami hit the area and a photo taken August 26, 201. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
A man walking in front of trucks, washed up onto a warehouse by the March tsunami at a port in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An area affected earthquake and tsunami in Rikuzentakata, and the same area on September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The fiishing port of Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture after the massive earthquake and tsunami taken in March, the same area in June 6, 2011 and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo
A view of Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, following the earthquake and tsunami, the same area in June, and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami hitting the coastal area of Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, on March 11, 2011, the same area in June, and in September. REUTERS/Kyodo
Sony's warehouse near Sendai port following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An industrial port in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami in March, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A factory in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A factory in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A facility at Sendai airport following the earthquake and tsunami, and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sendai airport after the earthquake and tsunami and the same airport on September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak and Issei Kato (bottom)
Debris scattered between heat exchanger buildings of the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant's Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings in Fukushima prefecture after the tsunami and the same are on August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
An industrial port in Sendai following the earthquake and tsunami and the same area in September. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
